[Anchor Lead]



As fewer people opt to run their own business due to the economic downturn, the number of the so-called "solo entrepreneurs," who do not hire any employees, has increased by 97,000 people from last year.

The Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority says it will select a new developer of the Cheongna International Business Center, which has been postponed for more than a decade, by the first half of 2020.

Health authorities are urging the public to receive flu vaccinations, as the number of suspected flu cases keeps growing and has surpassed four per thousand outpatients for three consecutive weeks.

Special tours of Injeongjeon Hall, the main hall of Changdeokgung Palace and the national treasure number 225, will be available from tomorrow until the end of November. Reservations can be made on cgd.go.kr.

