EDUCATION PROJECT AGAINST INFO OVERLOAD News Today 입력 2019.11.05 (15:02) 수정 2019.11.05 (16:45)

Some say we are currently living in a time of information overload received on TV and through the computer, smartphone, and various media platforms. The accurate interpretation and use of information has therefore become very important. Take a look at how a related education project has been newly launched.



Middle school students were asked about how they keep up with the news. More than half receive it daily or every other day through TV, Radio or the internet.



[Soundbite] JO MI-NA(BUPYEONG GIRL'S MIDDLE SCHOOL) : "I occasionally read news on platforms such as Naver."



Some said they did not fully understand the content.



[Soundbite] PARK TAE-GYEONG(BUPYEONG GIRL'S MIDDLE SCHOOL) : "I don't understand fully, maybe about half the content."



Students apparently lack the ability to properly interprete and receive the information that continues to pour through the media. Some experts say this can lead to addiction to larger than life images or online games filled with violence and sexual undertones.



[Soundbite] PROF. JEONG HYEON-SEON(GYEONGIN NAT'L UNIV. OF EDUCATION) : "I don't believe there's been proper education related to the motives behind media contents and what kind of emotions they trigger."



This is why it's become necessary to accurately analyze and use mass media. They need to have better "Media literacy" or the capacity to critically evaluate media. The Education Ministry and KBS have joined hands to help improve this ability in youths.



[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HYE(MINISTER OF EDUCATION, DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER) : "The expertise of KBS in media education is expected to help greatly improve the children's media literacy."



The two sides will cooperate in exploring new desirable ways of media consumption through events like lectures by experts and field trips to learn about broadcast news. Municipal and provincial education bureaus nationwide and KBS regional head offices will join forces to create locally tailored media education programs.

