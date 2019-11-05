기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

EDUCATION PROJECT AGAINST INFO OVERLOAD
입력 2019.11.05 (15:02) 수정 2019.11.05 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
EDUCATION PROJECT AGAINST INFO OVERLOAD
동영상영역 끝
TYPHOON'S AFFECT ON PERSIMMON HARVESTING 다음기사 TYPHOON'S AFFECT ON PERSIMMON HARVESTING
[Anchor Lead]

Some say we are currently living in a time of information overload received on TV and through the computer, smartphone, and various media platforms. The accurate interpretation and use of information has therefore become very important. Take a look at how a related education project has been newly launched.

[Pkg]

Middle school students were asked about how they keep up with the news. More than half receive it daily or every other day through TV, Radio or the internet.

[Soundbite] JO MI-NA(BUPYEONG GIRL'S MIDDLE SCHOOL) : "I occasionally read news on platforms such as Naver."

Some said they did not fully understand the content.

[Soundbite] PARK TAE-GYEONG(BUPYEONG GIRL'S MIDDLE SCHOOL) : "I don't understand fully, maybe about half the content."

Students apparently lack the ability to properly interprete and receive the information that continues to pour through the media. Some experts say this can lead to addiction to larger than life images or online games filled with violence and sexual undertones.

[Soundbite] PROF. JEONG HYEON-SEON(GYEONGIN NAT'L UNIV. OF EDUCATION) : "I don't believe there's been proper education related to the motives behind media contents and what kind of emotions they trigger."

This is why it's become necessary to accurately analyze and use mass media. They need to have better "Media literacy" or the capacity to critically evaluate media. The Education Ministry and KBS have joined hands to help improve this ability in youths.

[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HYE(MINISTER OF EDUCATION, DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER) : "The expertise of KBS in media education is expected to help greatly improve the children's media literacy."

The two sides will cooperate in exploring new desirable ways of media consumption through events like lectures by experts and field trips to learn about broadcast news. Municipal and provincial education bureaus nationwide and KBS regional head offices will join forces to create locally tailored media education programs.
  • EDUCATION PROJECT AGAINST INFO OVERLOAD
    • 입력 2019.11.05 (15:02)
    • 수정 2019.11.05 (16:45)
    News Today
EDUCATION PROJECT AGAINST INFO OVERLOAD
[Anchor Lead]

Some say we are currently living in a time of information overload received on TV and through the computer, smartphone, and various media platforms. The accurate interpretation and use of information has therefore become very important. Take a look at how a related education project has been newly launched.

[Pkg]

Middle school students were asked about how they keep up with the news. More than half receive it daily or every other day through TV, Radio or the internet.

[Soundbite] JO MI-NA(BUPYEONG GIRL'S MIDDLE SCHOOL) : "I occasionally read news on platforms such as Naver."

Some said they did not fully understand the content.

[Soundbite] PARK TAE-GYEONG(BUPYEONG GIRL'S MIDDLE SCHOOL) : "I don't understand fully, maybe about half the content."

Students apparently lack the ability to properly interprete and receive the information that continues to pour through the media. Some experts say this can lead to addiction to larger than life images or online games filled with violence and sexual undertones.

[Soundbite] PROF. JEONG HYEON-SEON(GYEONGIN NAT'L UNIV. OF EDUCATION) : "I don't believe there's been proper education related to the motives behind media contents and what kind of emotions they trigger."

This is why it's become necessary to accurately analyze and use mass media. They need to have better "Media literacy" or the capacity to critically evaluate media. The Education Ministry and KBS have joined hands to help improve this ability in youths.

[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HYE(MINISTER OF EDUCATION, DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER) : "The expertise of KBS in media education is expected to help greatly improve the children's media literacy."

The two sides will cooperate in exploring new desirable ways of media consumption through events like lectures by experts and field trips to learn about broadcast news. Municipal and provincial education bureaus nationwide and KBS regional head offices will join forces to create locally tailored media education programs.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.