CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.11.05 (15:07) 수정 2019.11.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about the change in rules in the Academy Awards, and girlgroup MAMAMOO making a come back. According to local media reports the rules for TheBest Foreign Language Film category of The Academy Award has been changed. What changes will this bring? We take a look at today's cultural news



[Pkg]



The Academy Award rules for the Best Foreign Language Film category have been changed. This comes at a time when one of the nominees for next year is Korean film "Parasite." According to local media reports, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organizer of the event, renamed the foreign language film category to "International Feature Film." Plus, all Academy members will be eligible to cast their votes in the process. Pundits believe "Parasite" now stands a higher chance of earning an Oscar, as the percentage of women and ethnic minorities has increased among the Academy members recently. Sources say 93 films including "Parasite" will compete for the International Feature Film award next year. Mamamoo is set to make a comeback with their second studio album on November 14. According to the girl group's agency, the new album titled "Reality in Black" contains songs that best reflect the group's unique musical style. This comes eight months since their mini-album was released back in March. That's three years and nine months after their first studio album was unveiled. Since debuting in 2014 with a mini-album, Mamamoo garnered greater recognition for their impressive vocals and unique style that set them apart from their K-pop rivals. Their hit songs so far, include "Decalcomanie," "Gogobebe" and "Starry Night.

