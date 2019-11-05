기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2019.11.05 (15:07) 수정 2019.11.05 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
CULTURAL INSIGHT
동영상영역 끝
KOSPI 2,140.54 KOSDAQ 670.62 다음기사 KOSPI 2,140.54 KOSDAQ 670.62
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea we talk about the change in rules in the Academy Awards, and girlgroup MAMAMOO making a come back. According to local media reports the rules for TheBest Foreign Language Film category of The Academy Award has been changed. What changes will this bring? We take a look at today's cultural news

[Pkg]

The Academy Award rules for the Best Foreign Language Film category have been changed. This comes at a time when one of the nominees for next year is Korean film "Parasite." According to local media reports, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organizer of the event, renamed the foreign language film category to "International Feature Film." Plus, all Academy members will be eligible to cast their votes in the process. Pundits believe "Parasite" now stands a higher chance of earning an Oscar, as the percentage of women and ethnic minorities has increased among the Academy members recently. Sources say 93 films including "Parasite" will compete for the International Feature Film award next year. Mamamoo is set to make a comeback with their second studio album on November 14. According to the girl group's agency, the new album titled "Reality in Black" contains songs that best reflect the group's unique musical style. This comes eight months since their mini-album was released back in March. That's three years and nine months after their first studio album was unveiled. Since debuting in 2014 with a mini-album, Mamamoo garnered greater recognition for their impressive vocals and unique style that set them apart from their K-pop rivals. Their hit songs so far, include "Decalcomanie," "Gogobebe" and "Starry Night.
  • CULTURAL INSIGHT
    • 입력 2019.11.05 (15:07)
    • 수정 2019.11.05 (16:45)
    News Today
CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea we talk about the change in rules in the Academy Awards, and girlgroup MAMAMOO making a come back. According to local media reports the rules for TheBest Foreign Language Film category of The Academy Award has been changed. What changes will this bring? We take a look at today's cultural news

[Pkg]

The Academy Award rules for the Best Foreign Language Film category have been changed. This comes at a time when one of the nominees for next year is Korean film "Parasite." According to local media reports, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organizer of the event, renamed the foreign language film category to "International Feature Film." Plus, all Academy members will be eligible to cast their votes in the process. Pundits believe "Parasite" now stands a higher chance of earning an Oscar, as the percentage of women and ethnic minorities has increased among the Academy members recently. Sources say 93 films including "Parasite" will compete for the International Feature Film award next year. Mamamoo is set to make a comeback with their second studio album on November 14. According to the girl group's agency, the new album titled "Reality in Black" contains songs that best reflect the group's unique musical style. This comes eight months since their mini-album was released back in March. That's three years and nine months after their first studio album was unveiled. Since debuting in 2014 with a mini-album, Mamamoo garnered greater recognition for their impressive vocals and unique style that set them apart from their K-pop rivals. Their hit songs so far, include "Decalcomanie," "Gogobebe" and "Starry Night.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.