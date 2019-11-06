NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.11.06 (15:04) 수정 2019.11.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Statistics Korea announced that multicultural marriages have increased 8.5% since a year ago. Vietnamese wives and Chinese husbands accounted for the largest portions of the intercultural couples.

The Seoul city government will restrict high-emission vehicles from operating in the city's downtown areas, such as Sogong-dong, Myeongdong, and five other neighborhoods in Jung-gu District and eight areas in Jongno-gu District.

In order to be certified as a Role Model City safe from climate change and disasters, the city of Incheon has submitted an application to the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Rural Development Administration has developed decaffeinated barley coffee which is made by partially replacing coffee beans with Korean-grown black barley.

입력 2019.11.06 (15:04) 수정 2019.11.06 (16:45) News Today

