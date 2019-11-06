SPECIAL EVENTS FOR KOREA-ASEAN SUMMIT News Today 입력 2019.11.06 (15:07) 수정 2019.11.06 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Just 20 days from now the city of Busan will host the Korea-ASEAN special summit. An extravagant event will take place this coming Sunday in Korea's largest port-city to welcome the summit.



[Pkg]



Fighter jets perform impressive synchronized aerial acrobatics. They come together for a moment before soaring like fireworks. Black Eagles will stage a 24-minute show in Busan on November 10. Held at the North Port, the show can be seen from the old town area including Yeongdo Island, Sanbokdoro Road, and Nam-gu District. Prior to the air show, the Air Force's Special Duty Team will descend onto the Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship in parachutes holding the national flags of ten ASEAN countries. The Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong warship will be unveiled at the cruise terminal on Yeongdo Island. These events are held to welcome the participants of the Korea-ASEAN special summit. At a news conference, officials from the Busan City government and presidential planning advisory committee member Tak Hyun-min said that various events have been organized to let the public enjoy the upcoming summit. One of the most talked about events is the street food festival, featuring renowned chefs from the 10 ASEAN members, held 3 days ahead of the official start to the summit.



[Soundbite] TAK HYUN-MIN(MEMBER OF PRESIDENTIAL PLANNING ADVISORY COMMITTEE) : "We will bring to Busan the local street food and street food chefs of each ASEAN country."



The Busan City government informed the public that some noise is expected on November 8th and 10th during air show performance and rehearsals.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR KOREA-ASEAN SUMMIT

입력 2019.11.06 (15:07) 수정 2019.11.06 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Just 20 days from now the city of Busan will host the Korea-ASEAN special summit. An extravagant event will take place this coming Sunday in Korea's largest port-city to welcome the summit.



[Pkg]



Fighter jets perform impressive synchronized aerial acrobatics. They come together for a moment before soaring like fireworks. Black Eagles will stage a 24-minute show in Busan on November 10. Held at the North Port, the show can be seen from the old town area including Yeongdo Island, Sanbokdoro Road, and Nam-gu District. Prior to the air show, the Air Force's Special Duty Team will descend onto the Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship in parachutes holding the national flags of ten ASEAN countries. The Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong warship will be unveiled at the cruise terminal on Yeongdo Island. These events are held to welcome the participants of the Korea-ASEAN special summit. At a news conference, officials from the Busan City government and presidential planning advisory committee member Tak Hyun-min said that various events have been organized to let the public enjoy the upcoming summit. One of the most talked about events is the street food festival, featuring renowned chefs from the 10 ASEAN members, held 3 days ahead of the official start to the summit.



[Soundbite] TAK HYUN-MIN(MEMBER OF PRESIDENTIAL PLANNING ADVISORY COMMITTEE) : "We will bring to Busan the local street food and street food chefs of each ASEAN country."



The Busan City government informed the public that some noise is expected on November 8th and 10th during air show performance and rehearsals.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보