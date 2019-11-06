EXHIBITION ON FIREFIGHTING HISTORY News Today 입력 2019.11.06 (15:09) 수정 2019.11.06 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The office of fire control during the Joseon dynasty was the very first fire brigade in Korea. An exhibition introducing the ancient office and the history of firefighting in Korea is now open.



[Pkg]



The King Sejong section of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty says that a large fire broke out in the capital Hanseong, destroying more than two-thousand homes. After the massive blaze, the office of fire control called "Geumhwa Dogam" was established, becoming the first fire brigade in Korea. These are the instructions issued by Japan's Residency-General in 1908. It says that firefighters must wear separate summer and winter uniforms made of a fabric of dark blue and black colors. This shiny helmet reminiscent of a fedora was worn by firefighters in the 1950s. This exhibition introduces the history of firefighting in Korea starting from the Joseon era. A melted helmet of a firefighter who rescued a three-year-old child from a blaze in a residential building and a pine tree that almost burned in a wildfire in Gangwon-do Province this year show the destructive power of fires.



[Soundbite] CHANG YONG-HAE(FIREFIGHTER) : "Saving lives is our pride and power. This will be an opportunity to boost firefighters' pride in their work through the relics and historic records of our ancestors."



Korean firefighters were indispensable every time a large disaster happened in the nation, including the collapse of a department store and a bridge. It's the first exhibition dedicated solely to firefighting using materials kept at the National Archives of Korea.



[Soundbite] LEE SO-YEON(DIRECTOR, NATIONAL ARCHIVES OF KOREA) : "When others look for safety and convenience, firefighters risk their lives. I hope this exhibition will help the public understand what it is like to be a firefighter."



The exhibition showcasing the 600-year history of firefighting in the country and the hard work of firefighters will run until November 19th.

EXHIBITION ON FIREFIGHTING HISTORY

입력 2019.11.06 (15:09) 수정 2019.11.06 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The office of fire control during the Joseon dynasty was the very first fire brigade in Korea. An exhibition introducing the ancient office and the history of firefighting in Korea is now open.



[Pkg]



The King Sejong section of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty says that a large fire broke out in the capital Hanseong, destroying more than two-thousand homes. After the massive blaze, the office of fire control called "Geumhwa Dogam" was established, becoming the first fire brigade in Korea. These are the instructions issued by Japan's Residency-General in 1908. It says that firefighters must wear separate summer and winter uniforms made of a fabric of dark blue and black colors. This shiny helmet reminiscent of a fedora was worn by firefighters in the 1950s. This exhibition introduces the history of firefighting in Korea starting from the Joseon era. A melted helmet of a firefighter who rescued a three-year-old child from a blaze in a residential building and a pine tree that almost burned in a wildfire in Gangwon-do Province this year show the destructive power of fires.



[Soundbite] CHANG YONG-HAE(FIREFIGHTER) : "Saving lives is our pride and power. This will be an opportunity to boost firefighters' pride in their work through the relics and historic records of our ancestors."



Korean firefighters were indispensable every time a large disaster happened in the nation, including the collapse of a department store and a bridge. It's the first exhibition dedicated solely to firefighting using materials kept at the National Archives of Korea.



[Soundbite] LEE SO-YEON(DIRECTOR, NATIONAL ARCHIVES OF KOREA) : "When others look for safety and convenience, firefighters risk their lives. I hope this exhibition will help the public understand what it is like to be a firefighter."



The exhibition showcasing the 600-year history of firefighting in the country and the hard work of firefighters will run until November 19th.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보