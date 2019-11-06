ENTERTAINMENT NEWS News Today 입력 2019.11.06 (15:11) 수정 2019.11.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about BTS winning three titles at the MTV Europe Music Awards, and actress Lee Yong-ae making a public appearance. K-POP mega sensation BTS have won three titles including the Best Group and Biggest Fans titles at the MTV Europe Music Awards, for two years in a row. This and more on today's Entertainment News



[Pkg]



BTS have won three titles at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, the largest music award ceremony in Europe. The K-pop sensation earned the Best Group and Biggest Fans titles for the second consecutive year. BTS also beat big names, such as Ariana Grande to win their first Best Live award in the category of tours. It has been quite a year for the group, who won two Billboard Music Awards in the U.S. back in May, as well as the Teen Choice Award and the MTV Video Music Award. Actress Lee Young-ae has made a public appearance after a long hiatus ahead of the opening of her first movie in 14 years. She recently attended the production announcement of the movie "Bring Me Home." It's a thriller about a mother looking for her missing son. Lee has been lauded for her portrayal of a woman with a strong maternal instinct. The actress's role in the 2005 movie "Sympathy For Lady Vengeance" also involved the theme of maternity, but this time she was able to portray her role on a completely different level as a real mother of two children.

