기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

N. KOREA'S WARNING ON ROK-U.S. EXERCISE
입력 2019.11.07 (14:57) 수정 2019.11.07 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
N. KOREA'S WARNING ON ROK-U.S. EXERCISE
동영상영역 끝
PRODUCERS OF ‘PRODUCE X 101’ ARRESTED 다음기사 PRODUCERS OF ‘PRODUCE X 101’ ARRESTED
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea vehemently protested an upcoming South Korea- U.S. joint air exercise and warned that the Pyongyang regime will not sit idly by, as they're nearing the end of their patience.

[Pkg]

Former North Korean diplomat Kwon Jong-gun, in charge of North America affairs, attended the Pyongyang-Washington working level meeting in Stockholm last month. Yesterday, he issued a statement under a new post of roving ambassador, criticizing a South Korea-U.S. joint air exercise. Kwon claimed that the U.S. Department of Defense recently started the process to resume a combined aerial drill with Seoul in December. He added Washington promised to halt such exercises since the Singapore summit and claimed announcing plans to resume military drills just a month after the Stockholm working level talks broke down, is declaring a showdown with Pyongyang. The official emphasized Washington's military plan is like throwing cold water on the already dying North Korea-U.S. talks and it is an extremely provocative and dangerous act that intensifies the atmosphere of confrontation on the Peninsula and in the region. Ambassador Kwon warned North Korea is reaching the limit of its patience and won't stand idly by, simply watching America's reckless military actions. Seoul and Washington have been conducting a joint air exercise named Vigilant Ace every December since 2015. But last year the allies decided to suspend the flight exercise in support of diplomatic efforts to resolve North Korea issues. On whether this aerial training will resume this year, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo pointed out, whatever the name may be, the two countries plan to carry out flying drills that will help maintain joint defense posture.
  • N. KOREA'S WARNING ON ROK-U.S. EXERCISE
    • 입력 2019.11.07 (14:57)
    • 수정 2019.11.07 (16:45)
    News Today
N. KOREA'S WARNING ON ROK-U.S. EXERCISE
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea vehemently protested an upcoming South Korea- U.S. joint air exercise and warned that the Pyongyang regime will not sit idly by, as they're nearing the end of their patience.

[Pkg]

Former North Korean diplomat Kwon Jong-gun, in charge of North America affairs, attended the Pyongyang-Washington working level meeting in Stockholm last month. Yesterday, he issued a statement under a new post of roving ambassador, criticizing a South Korea-U.S. joint air exercise. Kwon claimed that the U.S. Department of Defense recently started the process to resume a combined aerial drill with Seoul in December. He added Washington promised to halt such exercises since the Singapore summit and claimed announcing plans to resume military drills just a month after the Stockholm working level talks broke down, is declaring a showdown with Pyongyang. The official emphasized Washington's military plan is like throwing cold water on the already dying North Korea-U.S. talks and it is an extremely provocative and dangerous act that intensifies the atmosphere of confrontation on the Peninsula and in the region. Ambassador Kwon warned North Korea is reaching the limit of its patience and won't stand idly by, simply watching America's reckless military actions. Seoul and Washington have been conducting a joint air exercise named Vigilant Ace every December since 2015. But last year the allies decided to suspend the flight exercise in support of diplomatic efforts to resolve North Korea issues. On whether this aerial training will resume this year, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo pointed out, whatever the name may be, the two countries plan to carry out flying drills that will help maintain joint defense posture.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.