N. KOREA'S WARNING ON ROK-U.S. EXERCISE News Today 입력 2019.11.07 (14:57)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea vehemently protested an upcoming South Korea- U.S. joint air exercise and warned that the Pyongyang regime will not sit idly by, as they're nearing the end of their patience.



[Pkg]



Former North Korean diplomat Kwon Jong-gun, in charge of North America affairs, attended the Pyongyang-Washington working level meeting in Stockholm last month. Yesterday, he issued a statement under a new post of roving ambassador, criticizing a South Korea-U.S. joint air exercise. Kwon claimed that the U.S. Department of Defense recently started the process to resume a combined aerial drill with Seoul in December. He added Washington promised to halt such exercises since the Singapore summit and claimed announcing plans to resume military drills just a month after the Stockholm working level talks broke down, is declaring a showdown with Pyongyang. The official emphasized Washington's military plan is like throwing cold water on the already dying North Korea-U.S. talks and it is an extremely provocative and dangerous act that intensifies the atmosphere of confrontation on the Peninsula and in the region. Ambassador Kwon warned North Korea is reaching the limit of its patience and won't stand idly by, simply watching America's reckless military actions. Seoul and Washington have been conducting a joint air exercise named Vigilant Ace every December since 2015. But last year the allies decided to suspend the flight exercise in support of diplomatic efforts to resolve North Korea issues. On whether this aerial training will resume this year, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo pointed out, whatever the name may be, the two countries plan to carry out flying drills that will help maintain joint defense posture.

