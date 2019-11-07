NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.11.07 (15:03) 수정 2019.11.07 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The bidding for Asiana Airlines, South Korea's second-largest carrier, took place on Thursday. Kumho Industrial Corporation, a major shareholder in the cash-strapped airline, plans to select the preferred bidder within a couple of weeks and complete the sale by the end of this year.

The chief of a ginger processing company has been captured on charges of faking the origin of Chinese ginger and selling it as domestic one. The National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service said that the businessman sold 81 tons of the falsified ginger to earn some 800 million won.

On Friday, the government will issue an advance notice of an ordinance that requires ministers, governors and mayors to make public their daily schedules.

The subway operator Seoul Metro has unveiled plans to introduce new trains to replace 65 percent of aged models running on Line 2. The replacement will be complete by the end of this year.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.11.07 (15:03) 수정 2019.11.07 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The bidding for Asiana Airlines, South Korea's second-largest carrier, took place on Thursday. Kumho Industrial Corporation, a major shareholder in the cash-strapped airline, plans to select the preferred bidder within a couple of weeks and complete the sale by the end of this year.

The chief of a ginger processing company has been captured on charges of faking the origin of Chinese ginger and selling it as domestic one. The National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service said that the businessman sold 81 tons of the falsified ginger to earn some 800 million won.

On Friday, the government will issue an advance notice of an ordinance that requires ministers, governors and mayors to make public their daily schedules.

The subway operator Seoul Metro has unveiled plans to introduce new trains to replace 65 percent of aged models running on Line 2. The replacement will be complete by the end of this year.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보