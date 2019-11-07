SOCCER STAR SON HEUNG MIN SETS NEW RECORD News Today 입력 2019.11.07 (15:04) 수정 2019.11.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Soccer star Son Heung-min has scored two goals in the UEFA Champions League despite a mental trauma in the previous game. By scoring his 123rd goal in Europe, Son Heung-min broke the record among Korean soccer players. We have the details



[Pkg]



During his previous game, Son Heung-min broke into tears when his tackle caused an injury in Andre Gomes from the opponent's team. Three days later, he overcame his trauma and was back in the soccer field. At the 22nd minute of the match, Son began his attacks with left-footed volley shoots. About ten minutes later, his shoots were blocked by the opponent's defense once, and hit the goalpost multiple times. Tottenham were able to step up their attacks after Giovani Lo Celso scored a goal. At the 12th minute of the second half, Son Heung-min received a pass from "Dele" Alli to score another goal with a powerful left-footed shoot. After scoring the goal, Son clasped his hands to pray for Andre Gomes, who received an injury because of him. The 122nd goal of Son's career was a milestone that broke the record for most European league goals by Korean players. Just three minutes later, Son Heung-min scored his 123rd goal. Thanks to Son, Tottenham beat Zvezda four to one. Ranking second in the group, the team is now closer to advancing to the round of 16.

