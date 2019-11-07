CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.11.07 (15:08) 수정 2019.11.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about project group IZONE releasing a new album, and Anne-Marie holding a performance in Korea once again. Project girl group IZONE has topped both the pre-order charts in Korea and Japan. The girl's upcoming regular album is planned to be released in November. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



IZ*ONE topped the pre-order charts in Korea and Japan with their new album. According to the group's management agency, the girls' first regular album "Bloom IZ," currently on pre-sales, was leading the online pre-order sales charts of Synnara Records and Japan's Tower Records last week. IZ*ONE's mini albums released last October and this April, both topped music charts. The latest album is their first release in about seven months. It's also the girls' first regular album, which comes a year since their debut. The release date is November 11th. Anne-Marie is visiting Korea again. The British pop star left a lasting impression on local fans in the summer with a surprise free concert. Warner Music Korea announced she will be coming to Korea to attend the 2019 V-Live Awards slated for November 16th. In July, the singer-songwriter was invited to a music festival in Incheon. But when the show was suddenly cancelled, she won over fans by leasing a venue and organizing an impromptu concert all by herself. Anne Marie thanked the fans via social media. She plans to perform her hit songs, including "Friends," at her first show in Korea in four months.

