기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

U.S. DEMAND OF SHARED DEFENSE COST
입력 2019.11.08 (14:56) 수정 2019.11.08 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
U.S. DEMAND OF SHARED DEFENSE COST
동영상영역 끝
OVERSEAS RALLIES ON RISING SUN FLAG 다음기사 OVERSEAS RALLIES ON RISING SUN FLAG
[Anchor Lead]

The United States demanded Korea to pay five billion dollars for next year's shared defense cost, a five-fold increase from just a year ago. The sum reportedly includes the operation cost of American strategic assets, that can be brought over to Korea from outside the Korean Peninsula. Meanwhile, the South Korean political circle blasted the demand, calling it an excessive amount that violates the spirit of alliance.

[Pkg]

Assistant Secretary of State David Stillwell and James DeHart, the American chief negotiator for defense cost-sharing talks, have upped Korea's contribution to next year's defense cost to five billion won. The amount is more than the total cost of keeping U.S. forces in Korea. The figure allegedly includes the operation cost of American strategic assets that can be deployed from Guam and Okinawa in case of crisis on the Peninsula. These items do not fall under the original purpose of the defense cost sharing program, which is to subsidize the cost of stationing American troops in Korea.

[Soundbite] KANG KYUNG-WHA(S. KOREAN FOREIGN MINISTER(NAT'L ASSEMBLY FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND UNIFICATION COMMITTEE)) : "It is true that the U.S. is talking about several factors that are outside the framework of the usual SMA negotiations."

Stillwell and DeHart reportedly visited Cheong Wa Dae, the National Assembly, and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and National Defense to deliver Washington's demand and assess Seoul's reactions. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle blasted the demand as excessive and unfair and maintained that the Korean people would not agree with the increase.

[Soundbite] LEE SEOK-HYUN(DEMOCRATIC PARTY(NAT'L ASSEMBLY FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND UNIFICATION COMMITTEE)) : "This requires parliamentary ratification, but all lawmakers oppose the five-fold increase. Even as a ruling party member, I agree with them, and I don't intend to ratify this."

[Soundbite] YOON SANG-HYUN(LIBERTY KOREA PARTY(NAT'L ASSEMBLY FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND UNIFICATION COMMITTEE)) : "Koreans believe that such demand would turn the ROK-US alliance into a business deal and the American troops in Korea into mercenaries."

Parliamentary members also pointed out that the renegotiation cycle, which was suddenly shortened to one year earlier this year, should be lengthened to three or five years.
  • U.S. DEMAND OF SHARED DEFENSE COST
    • 입력 2019.11.08 (14:56)
    • 수정 2019.11.08 (16:45)
    News Today
U.S. DEMAND OF SHARED DEFENSE COST
[Anchor Lead]

The United States demanded Korea to pay five billion dollars for next year's shared defense cost, a five-fold increase from just a year ago. The sum reportedly includes the operation cost of American strategic assets, that can be brought over to Korea from outside the Korean Peninsula. Meanwhile, the South Korean political circle blasted the demand, calling it an excessive amount that violates the spirit of alliance.

[Pkg]

Assistant Secretary of State David Stillwell and James DeHart, the American chief negotiator for defense cost-sharing talks, have upped Korea's contribution to next year's defense cost to five billion won. The amount is more than the total cost of keeping U.S. forces in Korea. The figure allegedly includes the operation cost of American strategic assets that can be deployed from Guam and Okinawa in case of crisis on the Peninsula. These items do not fall under the original purpose of the defense cost sharing program, which is to subsidize the cost of stationing American troops in Korea.

[Soundbite] KANG KYUNG-WHA(S. KOREAN FOREIGN MINISTER(NAT'L ASSEMBLY FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND UNIFICATION COMMITTEE)) : "It is true that the U.S. is talking about several factors that are outside the framework of the usual SMA negotiations."

Stillwell and DeHart reportedly visited Cheong Wa Dae, the National Assembly, and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and National Defense to deliver Washington's demand and assess Seoul's reactions. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle blasted the demand as excessive and unfair and maintained that the Korean people would not agree with the increase.

[Soundbite] LEE SEOK-HYUN(DEMOCRATIC PARTY(NAT'L ASSEMBLY FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND UNIFICATION COMMITTEE)) : "This requires parliamentary ratification, but all lawmakers oppose the five-fold increase. Even as a ruling party member, I agree with them, and I don't intend to ratify this."

[Soundbite] YOON SANG-HYUN(LIBERTY KOREA PARTY(NAT'L ASSEMBLY FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND UNIFICATION COMMITTEE)) : "Koreans believe that such demand would turn the ROK-US alliance into a business deal and the American troops in Korea into mercenaries."

Parliamentary members also pointed out that the renegotiation cycle, which was suddenly shortened to one year earlier this year, should be lengthened to three or five years.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.