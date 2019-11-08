NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.11.08 (15:00) 수정 2019.11.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea and Japan will hold their second round of talks in Geneva on November 19th, regarding a complaint Korea filed with the World Trade Organization over Tokyo's export restrictions against Seoul.

The National Tax Service says it tracked down the assets of people who had a large amount of unpaid taxes last year, and retrieved 1.88 trillion won in tax arrears.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the season's first ice was observed in Seoul, Suwon, Daejeon and Hongseong on Friday which marks the seasonal division indicating the onset of winter.

New employees recruit by 18 public corporations in Gyeonggido Province for the latter half of 2019, has recorded a final competition rate of 53.7 to 1. Competition was especially stiff for the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization at a ratio of 245 to 1. The Korea International Exhibition Center or KINTEX posted 113 to 1.



