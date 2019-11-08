BALLET PERFORMANCE WITH A TWIST News Today 입력 2019.11.08 (15:06) 수정 2019.11.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Ballet is often regarded as an art genre that plays up femininity. But some ballet productions are applauded for their masculinity and explosive energy. Let's check out the ballet pieces that highlight ballerinos' charms.



[Pkg]



Male dancers perform a fierce combat scene. Their breathtaking and exciting movements captivate the audience. More than half of the production are comprised of dynamic battle or fight scenes.



[Soundbite] KANG HYO-HYUNG("HOI RANG" CHOREOGRAPHER) : "This piece is loaded with male group dance and male dancers' powerful energy. It is very speedy overall."



Spartacus, a gladiator that led a slave uprising against the ancient Roman Empire. The standout feature of the show are the majestic group dances performed by dozens of ballerinos. Known for its masculine and powerful choreography, Spartacus has long been a staple ballet piece in Korea.



[Soundbite] KIM KI-WAN(BALLERINO) : "There are many powerful scenes where men dance together. It's fun to work on ways to express such strength."



This reinterpretation of Swan Lake features male swans only. Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake is undoubtedly the best-known ballerino piece. It has captivated the world for decades with a powerful and dramatic choreography created just for male dancers.



[Soundbite] KIM MI-YEONG(SPECTATOR) : "Nowadays, ballerinos' moves are just as diverse as those of ballerinas. It's fun to watch as a spectator."



Spectators are fascinated by these unconventional projects that attempt to shatter the notion that ballet is feminine.

