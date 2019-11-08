CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.11.08 (15:07) 수정 2019.11.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about the music video trailer for the movie "Frozen 2" being released, and K-POP girl band rainbow making a comeback. To the delight of many musical fantasy fans, the trailer for the music video of the upcoming movie "Frozen 2" has been released. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



A teaser for the new music video for the movie "Frozen 2" has been released, to the delight of the musical fantasy fans. The movie's distributor announced earlier that singer Taeyeon would perform the Korean version of "Into the Unknown," the theme song of "Frozen 2," which is to hit local cinemas on November 21st. The 45-second teaser shows Taeyeon performing the theme song as well as some of the most impressive scenes from the movie featuring Queen Elsa. Taeyeon has been highly lauded for her powerful and enrapturing vocals that perfectly convey Elsa's feelings as she embarks on her new adventure. The song was officially released on Thursday. Korean girl group Rainbow is back in the K-pop scene. Rainbow debuted in 2009, but was disbanded seven years later. The group announced their comeback on social media by unveiling the poster of their special single album "Over the Rainbow," which is to be released on November 14th. The upcoming album will also mark the tenth anniversary of the group's debut. Rainbow members personally participated in every step of album production in order to express gratitude to their fans. All proceeds from album sales will be donated to those in need.

