[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's exports of electric vehicles recorded 2.56 billion dollars between January and October this year, doubling from the year ago and becoming closer to setting a new record.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has inspected the children's toy "slime monster" and ordered recalls of more than a hundred slime monster products containing excessive amounts of Boron, a harmful substance that can cause developmental problems in children.
A job fair dedicated to the intelligent transportation system combining state-of-the-art information technologies and transportation is to open in Gangneung, Gangwon-do Province, on November 14.
The Seoul metropolitan government will supply 1,800 public housing apartments to young people and newlyweds on the former sites of bus depots in Songpa-gu and Gangdong-gu districts. The metropolitan government will also collect local residents' opinions on environmental impact assessment.
