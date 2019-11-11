NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.11.11 (15:03) 수정 2019.11.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's exports of electric vehicles recorded 2.56 billion dollars between January and October this year, doubling from the year ago and becoming closer to setting a new record.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has inspected the children's toy "slime monster" and ordered recalls of more than a hundred slime monster products containing excessive amounts of Boron, a harmful substance that can cause developmental problems in children.

A job fair dedicated to the intelligent transportation system combining state-of-the-art information technologies and transportation is to open in Gangneung, Gangwon-do Province, on November 14.

The Seoul metropolitan government will supply 1,800 public housing apartments to young people and newlyweds on the former sites of bus depots in Songpa-gu and Gangdong-gu districts. The metropolitan government will also collect local residents' opinions on environmental impact assessment.

