기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

BERLIN CONCERT WISHING FOR PEACE IN KOREA
입력 2019.11.11 (15:04) 수정 2019.11.11 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
BERLIN CONCERT WISHING FOR PEACE IN KOREA
동영상영역 끝
EVENT CELEBRATING S. KOREA-ASEAN SUMMIT 다음기사 EVENT CELEBRATING S. KOREA-ASEAN SUMMIT
[Anchor Lead]

A concert hoping for the peaceful unification of the Korean Peninsula has been held in Germany, which is marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. In particular, the concert venue added a more symbolic, historical meaning to the event, as it was the cradle of East Germany's peaceful revolution.

[Pkg]

The St. Nicholas Church is a major protestant church in Leipzig. The Korean song "Spring in My Hometown," sung by a youth choir and an adult opera chorus in Korean, sounds deeply nostalgic. The audience is truly touched by the earnest hope for national unification, although they don't understand the Korean language. Some 90 musicians from eight countries, including South Korea and Germany, worked together to hold the concert.

[Soundbite] (VIEWER) : "I also experienced the fall of the Berlin Wall. I wish the energy of Germany's unification spreads to South Korea and it will also achieve national unification."

The top-prize winner of a unification-themed music competition, hosted by Seoul's unification ministry, garnered enthusiastic responses from viewers during their performance at a plaza next to the church. There was a special reason for selecting the church as the venue for the concert. It is regarded as one of the places symbolizing the unification of Germany. Starting in 1982, East Germans gathered at the church to hold candlelight prayers every Monday. In October 1989, the call for democratization developed into a peaceful procession, and a month later, the Berlin Wall, the symbol of division, eventually collapsed. The fall of the Berlin Wall was the source of great shock and admiration among Koreans living in Germany at the time.

[Soundbite] KIM KYUNG-TAE(KOREAN EXPATRIATE IN GERMANY) : "With my hammer and chisel, I joined in tearing down the wall. I wondered if Korea could achieve unification soon."

The German government held various events to mark the 30th anniversary of the wall's destruction and stressed the importance of democracy, human rights and freedom.
  • BERLIN CONCERT WISHING FOR PEACE IN KOREA
    • 입력 2019.11.11 (15:04)
    • 수정 2019.11.11 (16:45)
    News Today
BERLIN CONCERT WISHING FOR PEACE IN KOREA
[Anchor Lead]

A concert hoping for the peaceful unification of the Korean Peninsula has been held in Germany, which is marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. In particular, the concert venue added a more symbolic, historical meaning to the event, as it was the cradle of East Germany's peaceful revolution.

[Pkg]

The St. Nicholas Church is a major protestant church in Leipzig. The Korean song "Spring in My Hometown," sung by a youth choir and an adult opera chorus in Korean, sounds deeply nostalgic. The audience is truly touched by the earnest hope for national unification, although they don't understand the Korean language. Some 90 musicians from eight countries, including South Korea and Germany, worked together to hold the concert.

[Soundbite] (VIEWER) : "I also experienced the fall of the Berlin Wall. I wish the energy of Germany's unification spreads to South Korea and it will also achieve national unification."

The top-prize winner of a unification-themed music competition, hosted by Seoul's unification ministry, garnered enthusiastic responses from viewers during their performance at a plaza next to the church. There was a special reason for selecting the church as the venue for the concert. It is regarded as one of the places symbolizing the unification of Germany. Starting in 1982, East Germans gathered at the church to hold candlelight prayers every Monday. In October 1989, the call for democratization developed into a peaceful procession, and a month later, the Berlin Wall, the symbol of division, eventually collapsed. The fall of the Berlin Wall was the source of great shock and admiration among Koreans living in Germany at the time.

[Soundbite] KIM KYUNG-TAE(KOREAN EXPATRIATE IN GERMANY) : "With my hammer and chisel, I joined in tearing down the wall. I wondered if Korea could achieve unification soon."

The German government held various events to mark the 30th anniversary of the wall's destruction and stressed the importance of democracy, human rights and freedom.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.