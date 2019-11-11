BERLIN CONCERT WISHING FOR PEACE IN KOREA News Today 입력 2019.11.11 (15:04) 수정 2019.11.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A concert hoping for the peaceful unification of the Korean Peninsula has been held in Germany, which is marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. In particular, the concert venue added a more symbolic, historical meaning to the event, as it was the cradle of East Germany's peaceful revolution.



[Pkg]



The St. Nicholas Church is a major protestant church in Leipzig. The Korean song "Spring in My Hometown," sung by a youth choir and an adult opera chorus in Korean, sounds deeply nostalgic. The audience is truly touched by the earnest hope for national unification, although they don't understand the Korean language. Some 90 musicians from eight countries, including South Korea and Germany, worked together to hold the concert.



[Soundbite] (VIEWER) : "I also experienced the fall of the Berlin Wall. I wish the energy of Germany's unification spreads to South Korea and it will also achieve national unification."



The top-prize winner of a unification-themed music competition, hosted by Seoul's unification ministry, garnered enthusiastic responses from viewers during their performance at a plaza next to the church. There was a special reason for selecting the church as the venue for the concert. It is regarded as one of the places symbolizing the unification of Germany. Starting in 1982, East Germans gathered at the church to hold candlelight prayers every Monday. In October 1989, the call for democratization developed into a peaceful procession, and a month later, the Berlin Wall, the symbol of division, eventually collapsed. The fall of the Berlin Wall was the source of great shock and admiration among Koreans living in Germany at the time.



[Soundbite] KIM KYUNG-TAE(KOREAN EXPATRIATE IN GERMANY) : "With my hammer and chisel, I joined in tearing down the wall. I wondered if Korea could achieve unification soon."



The German government held various events to mark the 30th anniversary of the wall's destruction and stressed the importance of democracy, human rights and freedom.

