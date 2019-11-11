EVENT CELEBRATING S. KOREA-ASEAN SUMMIT News Today 입력 2019.11.11 (15:07) 수정 2019.11.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With the South Korea-ASEAN special summit 15 days away, a special event was held in Busan on Sunday. Next, we will bring you scenes of spectacular flyovers by an Air Force aerobatic squad.



[Pkg]



Eight T-50s soar into the sky. The supersonic advanced trainers drop vertically to form a shape of a fan. Spectators are blown away by the jets' compelling maneuvers. The breathtaking show is presented by the South Korean Air Force's aerobatic squad: the Black Eagles. Thunderous rounds of applause can be heard whenever the team creates various, colorful images with vapor trails. The marvelous performance of the aerobatic squad is a sight to behold.



[Soundbite] HWANG JAE-YOON(BUSAN RESIDENT) : "I am excited to come out with my family today. The coolest part of the airshow was when the Black Eagles separated after forming a combination shape."



The air show was held as part of celebrations for a special summit between South Korea and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) set for late this month in Busan. Other events include an acrobatic presentation of army special forces, a tour of an Aegis-class destroyer and a performance by navy honor guards.



[Soundbite] KIM SEO-YOUNG(BUSAN RESIDENT) : "It was good to come out with my grandparents to check out a cannon up close, and take a photo with a Navy personnel."



The Korea-ASEAN special summit will be held at select venues in Busan including BEXCO and Nurimaru APEC House from November 25 to 27.

