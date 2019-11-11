기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

EVENT CELEBRATING S. KOREA-ASEAN SUMMIT
입력 2019.11.11 (15:07) 수정 2019.11.11 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
EVENT CELEBRATING S. KOREA-ASEAN SUMMIT
동영상영역 끝
PRICE-EFFICIENT KIMCHI MAKING EVENT 다음기사 PRICE-EFFICIENT KIMCHI MAKING EVENT
[Anchor Lead]

With the South Korea-ASEAN special summit 15 days away, a special event was held in Busan on Sunday. Next, we will bring you scenes of spectacular flyovers by an Air Force aerobatic squad.

[Pkg]

Eight T-50s soar into the sky. The supersonic advanced trainers drop vertically to form a shape of a fan. Spectators are blown away by the jets' compelling maneuvers. The breathtaking show is presented by the South Korean Air Force's aerobatic squad: the Black Eagles. Thunderous rounds of applause can be heard whenever the team creates various, colorful images with vapor trails. The marvelous performance of the aerobatic squad is a sight to behold.

[Soundbite] HWANG JAE-YOON(BUSAN RESIDENT) : "I am excited to come out with my family today. The coolest part of the airshow was when the Black Eagles separated after forming a combination shape."

The air show was held as part of celebrations for a special summit between South Korea and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) set for late this month in Busan. Other events include an acrobatic presentation of army special forces, a tour of an Aegis-class destroyer and a performance by navy honor guards.

[Soundbite] KIM SEO-YOUNG(BUSAN RESIDENT) : "It was good to come out with my grandparents to check out a cannon up close, and take a photo with a Navy personnel."

The Korea-ASEAN special summit will be held at select venues in Busan including BEXCO and Nurimaru APEC House from November 25 to 27.
  • EVENT CELEBRATING S. KOREA-ASEAN SUMMIT
    • 입력 2019.11.11 (15:07)
    • 수정 2019.11.11 (16:45)
    News Today
EVENT CELEBRATING S. KOREA-ASEAN SUMMIT
[Anchor Lead]

With the South Korea-ASEAN special summit 15 days away, a special event was held in Busan on Sunday. Next, we will bring you scenes of spectacular flyovers by an Air Force aerobatic squad.

[Pkg]

Eight T-50s soar into the sky. The supersonic advanced trainers drop vertically to form a shape of a fan. Spectators are blown away by the jets' compelling maneuvers. The breathtaking show is presented by the South Korean Air Force's aerobatic squad: the Black Eagles. Thunderous rounds of applause can be heard whenever the team creates various, colorful images with vapor trails. The marvelous performance of the aerobatic squad is a sight to behold.

[Soundbite] HWANG JAE-YOON(BUSAN RESIDENT) : "I am excited to come out with my family today. The coolest part of the airshow was when the Black Eagles separated after forming a combination shape."

The air show was held as part of celebrations for a special summit between South Korea and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) set for late this month in Busan. Other events include an acrobatic presentation of army special forces, a tour of an Aegis-class destroyer and a performance by navy honor guards.

[Soundbite] KIM SEO-YOUNG(BUSAN RESIDENT) : "It was good to come out with my grandparents to check out a cannon up close, and take a photo with a Navy personnel."

The Korea-ASEAN special summit will be held at select venues in Busan including BEXCO and Nurimaru APEC House from November 25 to 27.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.