CULTURAL INSIGHT

On today's TADA Korea we talk about singers holding end of year concerts, and the sequel of the documentary film "Don't Cry for Me Sudan" being released. With the end of year approaching, many singers are holding end of year concerts. In particular, singer PSY known for his great stage presence has once again caught public attention for his high ticket sales. This and more on today's cultural news



The year-end holiday season is always full of concerts and performances. Singer Psy will also stage a year-end concert. Ticket presales for Psy's concert soared as soon as they began, and the singer even personally thanked his fans. Psy posted on social media a photo showing that his concert presales ranked number one alongside a thank-you message. Psy's year-end concerts called "All Night Stand" are popular for their long running time and unconventional performances. This year, Psy's year-end concert will be held at the Seoul Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium from December 20th to the 24th. Fans hope that other artists from Psy's management agency, which he founded early this year, including singers Hyuna and Jessi, will also make an appearance at the upcoming concert. A sequel for the documentary film "Don't Cry for Me Sudan" about the late Catholic priest Lee Tae-seok is to open soon. Father Lee Tae-seok died in 2010 at the age of 48. He led charity activities in a village called Tonj in South Sudan. The sequel will be released next January to mark the tenth anniversary of his passing. When the film was just released in 2010, it made headlines and drew 440-thousand viewers nationwide, quite a feat for a documentary film. Its sequel will include Lee's interview and the last moments of his life. The upcoming film was directed by Kang Seong-ok, who produced a documentary about the late Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan. Anchor Lee Keum-hee did the narration.



