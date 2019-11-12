NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.11.12 (15:06) 수정 2019.11.12 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



According to the Statistics Korea, this year's rice production has recorded 3.74 million tons, the lowest since 1980, when crops across the nation sustained damage due to cold weather. Rice production in Korea has been on the decline for four consecutive years since 2016.

Aircraft takeoff and landing will be banned in Korea on November 14th during the English listening test of the nationwide scholastic aptitude test. The operation hours of 40 international and 118 domestic flights will be adjusted.

The National Health Insurance Corporation says its 2019 net deficit is expected to reach about 3.2 trillion won. However, the corporation added that the decline is within the planned scope in line with the strengthened health security policy.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has announced revised guidelines on stricter standards and procedures needed to reduce noise between floors in apartment buildings.



NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.11.12 (15:06) 수정 2019.11.12 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



According to the Statistics Korea, this year's rice production has recorded 3.74 million tons, the lowest since 1980, when crops across the nation sustained damage due to cold weather. Rice production in Korea has been on the decline for four consecutive years since 2016.

Aircraft takeoff and landing will be banned in Korea on November 14th during the English listening test of the nationwide scholastic aptitude test. The operation hours of 40 international and 118 domestic flights will be adjusted.

The National Health Insurance Corporation says its 2019 net deficit is expected to reach about 3.2 trillion won. However, the corporation added that the decline is within the planned scope in line with the strengthened health security policy.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has announced revised guidelines on stricter standards and procedures needed to reduce noise between floors in apartment buildings.



News Today 전체보기 기자 정보