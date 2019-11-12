기사 본문 영역

SNU STUDENTS SHOW SUPPORT FOR HONG KONG
입력 2019.11.12 (15:08) 수정 2019.11.12 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]

It was reported yesterday that Hong Kong police had fired live ammunition at protesters, stirring controversy over excessive and violent control from the police. On Monday, students of Seoul National University held a silent protest in support of the Hong Kong democratization movement.

[Pkg]

Seoul National University students donning black clothes and masks hold a silent rally in support of the protests in Hong Kong.

[Soundbite] PARK DO-HYEONG(CO-PRESIDENT, STUDENT COALITION ON EXPOSING THE TRUTH OF HONG KONG) : "We will stay silent to show support for Hong Kong citizens who are deprived of the right to voice political views."

They march to "Glory to Hong Kong," a song symbolizing Hong Kong's protests. The students hold their five fingers up to represent the five demands of Hong Kong citizens, one of which is the scrapping of the controversial law on repatriation. Following the silent protest, students write notes supporting Hong Kong protesters and denouncing state-perpetrated violence, and attach their notes to the Lennon Wall.

[Soundbite] LEE JAE-HYEON(PROTESTER) : "We object to state violence used in suppressing protests, such as firing shots, because it violates human rights."

A notice on the Lennon Wall says that notes voicing opposition or containing hateful expressions could be taken down. The notice appeared after some of the messages on the wall supported Chinese police or declared that "Hong Kong is Chinese territory forever."

[Soundbite] JO SEONG-JI(CO-PRESIDENT, STUDENT COALITION ON EXPOSING THE TRUTH OF HONG KONG) : "If we don't care, the democracy, freedom and human rights of Hong Kong citizens won't be guaranteed and they could become exposed to more oppression."

At Yonsei University, a placard reading "Free Hong Kong" was recently put up, but it was vandalized by students believed to be from China. Last weekend, some Chinese students in the country held a counter rally criticizing Hong Kong protesters. Campaigns supporting the Hong Kong movement are spreading across Korean university campuses as a student coalition devoted to exposing the truth about Hong Kong has decided to set up Lennon Walls at Yonsei and Dongguk Universities as well.
