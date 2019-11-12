XR TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED IN EXHIBITIONS News Today 입력 2019.11.12 (15:10) 수정 2019.11.12 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The super-fast 5G technology is increasingly being incorporated into exhibitions recently, allowing visitors to not only enjoy them visually, but also feel and experience them on a whole new level. Such technologies help to create XR, or extended reality, which incorporates the different reality environments such as augmented, virtual and mixed realities. Take a look.



[Pkg]



A beach with billowing waves is inside an exhibition hall. Walking on the sandy beach wearing special goggles... You hear the sound of the waves and smell the ocean. An elderly lady sitting across the sea also comes into sight. Here, you see trees and grass everywhere. It's the woods. Walking in the forest holding a smart device, you come across people chopping wood or reading a book. The sound of birds chirping and the smell of wood make it feel as if the person is in a real forest.



[Soundbite] BAEK SEUNG-HWAN(VISITOR) : "We can experience XR, through which we can enjoy time at the beach or the woods."



How are these virtual spaces created? In a studio, actual human movements are filmed from various angles using 106 high definition cameras. The captured 3D images are then placed inside the exhibition hall where they are processed through 5G technology, which is 6 times faster than LTE. To make the virtual spaces more convincing, actual sand from a Gangneung beach and trees and soil from a Jeju forest have been brought in.



[Soundbite] SIN JUN-SIK(GUEST ARTIST) : "Visitors literally walk into spaces created by the artists and they come across people and stories which trigger emotions and empathy."



The evolution of technology is now transforming not only the way artists create art, but also how audiences take part and experience exhibitions.

XR TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED IN EXHIBITIONS

입력 2019.11.12 (15:10) 수정 2019.11.12 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The super-fast 5G technology is increasingly being incorporated into exhibitions recently, allowing visitors to not only enjoy them visually, but also feel and experience them on a whole new level. Such technologies help to create XR, or extended reality, which incorporates the different reality environments such as augmented, virtual and mixed realities. Take a look.



[Pkg]



A beach with billowing waves is inside an exhibition hall. Walking on the sandy beach wearing special goggles... You hear the sound of the waves and smell the ocean. An elderly lady sitting across the sea also comes into sight. Here, you see trees and grass everywhere. It's the woods. Walking in the forest holding a smart device, you come across people chopping wood or reading a book. The sound of birds chirping and the smell of wood make it feel as if the person is in a real forest.



[Soundbite] BAEK SEUNG-HWAN(VISITOR) : "We can experience XR, through which we can enjoy time at the beach or the woods."



How are these virtual spaces created? In a studio, actual human movements are filmed from various angles using 106 high definition cameras. The captured 3D images are then placed inside the exhibition hall where they are processed through 5G technology, which is 6 times faster than LTE. To make the virtual spaces more convincing, actual sand from a Gangneung beach and trees and soil from a Jeju forest have been brought in.



[Soundbite] SIN JUN-SIK(GUEST ARTIST) : "Visitors literally walk into spaces created by the artists and they come across people and stories which trigger emotions and empathy."



The evolution of technology is now transforming not only the way artists create art, but also how audiences take part and experience exhibitions.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보