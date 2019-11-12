CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.11.12 (15:12) 수정 2019.11.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about a musical on K-POP being produced, and Big bang members Daesung and Taeyang returning from the military. A musical based on the story of K-POP artists will soon be produced. What's even more surprising is that the musical will be produced on Broadway, not in Korea. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



A musical about K-pop artists will be produced on Broadway, attesting to the skyrocketing popularity of Korean music around the world. The U.S. monthly magazine "Playbill," which delivers the latest theater news, wrote recently that the production for a musical titled "K-pop" is underway. According to the magazine, the musical received rave reviews when it was staged Off Broadway back in 2017. It's a story about K-pop artists debuting in the American music scene. "Playbill" added the official casting for the musical is scheduled to begin soon. Big Bang members Taeyang and Dae-sung completed their mandatory military service, which began in March 2018. The two were discharged last weekend from the Army Ground Operations Command in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province. They were greeted by their fans and a group of journalists. Four Big Bang members have now completed their military service. T.O.P. completed his term as a public service worker this July. G-Dragon was discharged last month. However, the prospect of the band resuming their musical career appears bleak at this point as their agency, YG Entertainment, is currently mired in a scandal surrounding former member Seung-ri. When asked by reporters about his future plans, Taeyang said he would need think long and hard about ways to repay Big Bang fans for their support.

