NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.11.13 (15:04) 수정 2019.11.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Roughly 540,000 students who signed up to take the 2020 College Scholastic Ability Test tomorrow were called to the test sites across the nation today to receive their identification slips and notices.

The Korea Consumer Agency conducted a survey of three consumption needs that consumers value the most and found that finance overtook clothing to take third place, following food and housing.

The Seoul municipal government announced that 35 special teams of civilian and public inspectors will be launched next month to crack down on transportation and industrial sites that produce air pollution and fugitive dust when the city's air pollution reduction measures are enforced.

Korea's top portal site Naver started operating Clean Bot, an artificial intelligence technology that filters out malicious comments, for its news services today. When a user activates Clean Bot, malicious responses are automatically hidden from viewing.

입력 2019.11.13 (15:04) 수정 2019.11.13 (16:45) News Today

