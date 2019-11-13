FOREIGNERS CAUGHT FOR ILLEGAL PARACHUTING News Today 입력 2019.11.13 (15:11) 수정 2019.11.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Police have apprehended Russian nationals who descended in parachutes from a high-rise building in Busan. The incident could have ended in a tragedy. Take a look.



[Pkg]



In a cluster of high-rise edifices in downtown Busan two parachutes descend from one of the buildings.



[Soundbite] (WITNESS) : "I spotted them while looking around. They were coming down in parachutes by pulling on ropes."



The two Russian nationals parachuted from a hotel building measuring one hundred meters in height. They were eventually detained by police. The two entered the hotel and other tall buildings in Haeundae on November 9th and 10th secretly before jumping off in parachutes from the rooftops. An investigation revealed that they also inspected a 101-story building near Haeundae Beach. The two were found to be fond of parachuting from skyscrapers around the world. Last year, they were arrested in China for parachuting from a tall building. Police said although the two cannot be punished for parachuting from high-rise buildings, they can be charged with building intrusion for their dangerous behavior in a downtown area.



[Soundbite] CHOI HAE-YOUNG(BUSAN HAEUNDAE POLICE STATION) : "They would not be charged with anything if they had obtained permission from the building owner. But as they did it without permission, we applied building intrusion charges against them."



Police plan to levy a fine on the two men.

