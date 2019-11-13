기사 본문 영역

CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2019.11.13 (15:13) 수정 2019.11.13 (16:45) News Today
CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea we talk about girl group Black Pink continuously setting new records, and Cellist-turned music conductor Chang Han-na's visit to Korea. Girl Group Black Pink has been setting new records in the K-POP scene. Not only did the group reach a feat on Youtube, but it also recently won three prestigious awards in the U.S. This and more on today's cultural news.

[Pkg]

Girl group BLACKPINK is enjoying enormous popularity these days. BLACKPINK has won three titles of a prestigious U.S. music award and set a record among idol groups on YouTube. The music video for the group's song "DDU-DU-DDU-DU" has recorded more than a billion views on YouTube. This makes BLACKPINK the second K-pop artist after Psy and the first idol group to achieve the feat. It comes one year and five months after BLACKPINK released their album and teaser in June 2018. BLACKPINK's agency said the group won the Best Group, the Music Video of 2019 and the Concert Tour of 2019 awards at the E! People's Choice Awards held on Monday in the United States. Cellist-turned-music conductor Chang Han-na has visited Korea along with the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra of Norway. Chang debuted as a music conductor back in 2007. It's her first time performing in front of Korean audiences with her orchestra. The Trondheim Symphony Orchestra will give a concert at the Seoul Arts Center on November 13 before touring Busan, Daegu and Iksan this week. The repertoire includes "Peer Gynt Suite No. 1" and piano sonatas by the renowned Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg, as well as Tchaikovsky's "Symphony No.6."
