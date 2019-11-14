N. KOREA'S UNPRECEDENTED CRITICISM ON U.S. News Today 입력 2019.11.14 (14:57) 수정 2019.11.14 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



In an unprecedented move, North Korea criticized the United States last night through a statement issued by its State Affairs Commission headed by Kim Jong-un. The statement accused Washington of betrayal and said there is no more need to be patient. It apparently represents the North Korean leader's personal message for the White House.



[Pkg]



​​In a statement issued by North Korea's State Affairs Commission, Pyongyang said there is no more need to be patient unless Seoul and Washington halt their joint military drills. The statement went on to say that the North had done its best to accept the U.S. as a negotiating partner and even suspended actions that caused concern in the U.S., but the only thing Pyongyang has received in return was Washington's betrayal. The statement accused Washington of overturning Donald Trump's promise to deal with the North Korea nuclear issue from a different angle and placing more and more stumbling blocks in bilateral relations. The North added it has no intention to condone Washington's reckless behavior anymore. The North said it cannot afford to just sit and watch Washington's unilateral hostile acts, and that it's the right of every sovereign nation to take stern countermeasures in such circumstances. Vowing to take tit-for-tat response, Pyongyang said Washington has little time left and must think well what it can do at this point. Pyongyang warned it will have no other choice but to use a different approach unless the situation changes, and that things on the Korean Peninsula could go back to square one. It's the first statement issued by North Korea's State Affairs Commission. Observers say that a series of statements by the North's key figures and this time by the State Affairs Commission's spokesperson show that Pyongyang is trying to justify its future military actions.

