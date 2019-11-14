기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.11.14 (15:01) 수정 2019.11.14 (16:44) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
GOVT. MEASURES AGAINST AGEING SOCIETY 다음기사 GOVT. MEASURES AGAINST AGEING SOCIETY
[Anchor Lead]

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk appeared for prosecutors' questioning behind closed doors on Thursday. Cho's summons came 79 days after the prosecution launched an investigation into impropriety allegations surrounding his family.
With unionized railway workers set to launch a general strike next week, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to mobilize as many substitute workers as possible in collaboration with other government agencies to ensure smooth operations of high-speed KTX trains and some subways lines during morning and evening rush hours.
The Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters has advised consumers to take extra caution to prevent risks of fires, which increase when latex mattresses are used together with electric mats. The headquarters said that about 40 latex mattress-related fires occurred in Seoul annually.
According to a nationwide survey of 600 people. conducted by the Korea Rural Economic Institute, 63 percent of the respondents say that they plan to do kimjang themselves this year. This is down 1.5 percentage point from last year. By contrast, the rate of people planning to purchase pre-made kimchi increased three percentage point to 19 percent. Kimjang is the annual tradition of making large batches of kimchi for the cold winter season.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.11.14 (15:01)
    • 수정 2019.11.14 (16:44)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk appeared for prosecutors' questioning behind closed doors on Thursday. Cho's summons came 79 days after the prosecution launched an investigation into impropriety allegations surrounding his family.
With unionized railway workers set to launch a general strike next week, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to mobilize as many substitute workers as possible in collaboration with other government agencies to ensure smooth operations of high-speed KTX trains and some subways lines during morning and evening rush hours.
The Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters has advised consumers to take extra caution to prevent risks of fires, which increase when latex mattresses are used together with electric mats. The headquarters said that about 40 latex mattress-related fires occurred in Seoul annually.
According to a nationwide survey of 600 people. conducted by the Korea Rural Economic Institute, 63 percent of the respondents say that they plan to do kimjang themselves this year. This is down 1.5 percentage point from last year. By contrast, the rate of people planning to purchase pre-made kimchi increased three percentage point to 19 percent. Kimjang is the annual tradition of making large batches of kimchi for the cold winter season.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.