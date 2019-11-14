기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
On today's TADA Korea we talk about K-POP boy group EXO winning an award at an international award, and project group SUPER M kicking off their North American tour. Members of the K-POP boy group EXO won one of the most well known awards in China, the 2019 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards. This and more on today's entertainment news.
[Pkg]
Members of boy band EXO won the most popular votes at the 2019 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards in China. According to their management agency, Chanyeol won the most popular overseas singer category... while Lay, a Chinese member of EXO, took home the Most Popular Singer award. Awards were based on the votes cast by music platform users. The award ceremony will be held in Macau next month. K-pop group SuperM, nicknamed K-pop Avengers, kicked off their first North American tour since their debut a month ago. SuperM held their first concert of the "We Are the Future: Live" tour in Fort Worth, Texas on Monday. With roughly 10,000 K-pop fans cheering them on, the idol stars sang 16 songs, including some tracks from their first mini album and new releases, for two hours to successfully wrap up their first concert. SuperM's live concert tour will continue in Vancouver and other major cities in the United States and Canada until early next year.
- CULTURAL INSIGHT
-
- 입력 2019.11.14 (15:09)
- 수정 2019.11.14 (16:44)
