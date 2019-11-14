기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2019.11.14 (15:09) 수정 2019.11.14 (16:44) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
CULTURAL INSIGHT
동영상영역 끝
KOSPI 2,128.30 KOSDAQ 659.67 다음기사 KOSPI 2,128.30 KOSDAQ 659.67
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea we talk about K-POP boy group EXO winning an award at an international award, and project group SUPER M kicking off their North American tour. Members of the K-POP boy group EXO won one of the most well known awards in China, the 2019 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards. This and more on today's entertainment news.

[Pkg]

Members of boy band EXO won the most popular votes at the 2019 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards in China. According to their management agency, Chanyeol won the most popular overseas singer category... while Lay, a Chinese member of EXO, took home the Most Popular Singer award. Awards were based on the votes cast by music platform users. The award ceremony will be held in Macau next month. K-pop group SuperM, nicknamed K-pop Avengers, kicked off their first North American tour since their debut a month ago. SuperM held their first concert of the "We Are the Future: Live" tour in Fort Worth, Texas on Monday. With roughly 10,000 K-pop fans cheering them on, the idol stars sang 16 songs, including some tracks from their first mini album and new releases, for two hours to successfully wrap up their first concert. SuperM's live concert tour will continue in Vancouver and other major cities in the United States and Canada until early next year.
  • CULTURAL INSIGHT
    • 입력 2019.11.14 (15:09)
    • 수정 2019.11.14 (16:44)
    News Today
CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea we talk about K-POP boy group EXO winning an award at an international award, and project group SUPER M kicking off their North American tour. Members of the K-POP boy group EXO won one of the most well known awards in China, the 2019 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards. This and more on today's entertainment news.

[Pkg]

Members of boy band EXO won the most popular votes at the 2019 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards in China. According to their management agency, Chanyeol won the most popular overseas singer category... while Lay, a Chinese member of EXO, took home the Most Popular Singer award. Awards were based on the votes cast by music platform users. The award ceremony will be held in Macau next month. K-pop group SuperM, nicknamed K-pop Avengers, kicked off their first North American tour since their debut a month ago. SuperM held their first concert of the "We Are the Future: Live" tour in Fort Worth, Texas on Monday. With roughly 10,000 K-pop fans cheering them on, the idol stars sang 16 songs, including some tracks from their first mini album and new releases, for two hours to successfully wrap up their first concert. SuperM's live concert tour will continue in Vancouver and other major cities in the United States and Canada until early next year.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.