CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.11.15 (15:17) 수정 2019.11.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about this years. Korean Association of Film Critics Awards Ceremony, and band Hyukoh embarking on a world tour concert. The Korean Association of Film Critics Awards ceremony for 2019 was successfully held on Wednesday. Who took the glory of the best actor and actress award? We take a look at today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



This year's Korean Association of Film Critics Awards ceremony was held on Wednesday. Also known as the Yeongpyeongsang in Korean, it is one of the most prestigious annual awards ceremonies to recognize cinematic works of excellence in South Korea. At the 39th edition, Shin Ha-kyun received the best actor award for his role in "Inseparable Bros." The best actress award went to Kim Hyang-gi who played an autistic young girl in "Innocent Witness." The association selected winners in 16 categories this year. Bong Joon-ho's Cannes-winning film "Parasite" grabbed three honors, including best film and best director. The independent movie "House of Hummingbird" won five, including best new director and best new actress. Hyukoh will embark on a worldwide concert tour in Asia, Europe and North America early next year. The four-member indie band announced their 2020 world tour schedule via social media. Starting with Seoul in February, they will visit 42 cities in 19 countries including Japan, France and Germany. Formed in 2014, Hyukoh has been lauded for its unique music style and departure from the mainstream K-pop scene. The band garnered greater attention overseas through performances at music festivals in the U.S. and Europe this year. Fans are hoping Hyukoh show the world how Korean bands' music, is different from the current idol star-dominated K-pop.

