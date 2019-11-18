S. KOREA-U.S. POSTPONES JOINT EXERCISE News Today 입력 2019.11.18 (15:01) 수정 2019.11.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea and the United States have decided to postpone their joint air exercises scheduled for the end of this month. The decision was made to spur on the stalled nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington. The South Korean and American defense ministers urged North Korea to come up with reciprocal measures and return to the negotiation table.



[Pkg]



South Korea and the United States were supposed to conduct joint squadron-level air exercises this month. The two countries' defense ministers in Bangkok for the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus made the decision to postpone the flying exercises.



[Soundbite] MARK ESPER(U.S. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE)



U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper stressed that the latest decision is a show of good faith to support the diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea. He also urged the North to demonstrate the same goodwill and change its attitude.



[Soundbite] MARK ESPER(U.S. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE)



The two defense chiefs made their final decision in Bangkok after discussing the deferment of the combined air exercise at the annual security meeting held in Seoul last Friday. However, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo made it clear that the postponement should not be regarded as the weakening of the two allies' defense posture.



[Soundbite] JEONG KYEONG-DOO(MINISTER OF NATIONAL DEFENSE) : "South Korea and the U.S. maintain airtight alliance and our combined forces maintain constant readiness."



When asked about when the aerial training would be resumed, Minister Jeong said that decision would come after watching the developments and discussing it with the Americans. It appears that the postponed exercises are unlikely to take place this year. Eyes are now on how Pyongyang will respond.

