NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.11.18 (15:05) 수정 2019.11.18 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The third round of defense-sharing cost talks between South Korea and the United States began in Seoul today. U.S. representative James DeHart said yesterday he was confident that the two sides would reach a mutually acceptable agreement that will ultimately strengthen the alliance.
While South Korea and the U.S. have suspended their joint air drills, media sources reported today that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally attended a parachute drill for snipers. Observers say the exercise was aimed at stepping up pressure on Seoul and Washington.
With the second round of WTO talks on the trade dispute between South Korea and Japan slated for tomorrow in Geneva, the Korean delegation vowed to set up a dispute settlement panel if Japan refuses to negotiate the matter properly.
National Police Agency chief Min Gap-ryong has pledged to build a system that can trace illegal websites containing child sex videos by the end of the year in order to closely investigate perpetrators. He added that users who access the so-called "dark web" sites and download illicit materials out of curiosity will also be punished.
