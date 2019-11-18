CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.11.18 (15:12) 수정 2019.11.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about girl group Black Pink being listed on TIME magazine's list of influential people, and TWICE appearing on NHK's annual song festival. U.S. Time magazine has been releasing its annual list of the 100 most influential people around the world. This year, it has a new 100 list which includes the K-pop girl band BLACKPINK. What is the list about? We take a look at today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Time magazine has announced a list of 100 rising stars, a category introduced this year. The list highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future in various fields such as business, entertainment, sports and politics. K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has been selected in the "Phenoms" category. They are the only K-pop band on the list. Time wrote, "BLACKPINK's star may still be rising in the U.S., but on YouTube, it reigns supreme." The magazine added that BLACKPINK's success has been powered in part by a devoted legion of digitally savvy fans. The rising stars list also includes Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello and American actor Ezra Miller. K-pop girl band Twice will appear on the annual New Year's Eve television special produced by Japanese broadcaster NHK for the third consecutive year. NHK unveiled on its website the full list of performers of this year's show, which will air on December 31st. Twice is the only Korean group or artist among the guests. NHK's song festival is the biggest year-end television show in Japan where only the best singers of the year are invited to perform. Twice will be appearing for the third year in a row since 2017, attesting to their skyrocketing popularity in Japan despite the ongoing diplomatic row with Korea.

