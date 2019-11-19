N. KOREA'S RESPONSE TO TRUMP'S MESSAGE News Today 입력 2019.11.19 (14:52) 수정 2019.11.19 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea was quick to responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's message urging Pyongyang to reach a nuclear deal with Washington as soon as possible. It called on the U.S. to first withdraw its hostile policy toward North Korea, if it wants to continue talks and hold another summit with the regime.



[Pkg]



A North Korean foreign ministry adviser issued a statement in response to the message President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday. Kim Kye-gwan interpreted the American leader's message as a proposal to hold another summit with Pyongyang. Kim expressed great dissatisfaction with Washington. The North Korean official stressed that little progress has been made through three summits since last June. He criticized Washington for buying time by pretending there has been progress. Kim emphasized the regime is no longer interested in futile talks and will not present Trump with something to brag about. Most importantly, the adviser urged Washington to withdraw its hostile policy towards Pyongyang, if it genuinely wants to continue talks. North Korea's response came 17 hours after Trump tweeted the message, indicating the urgency of the communist state as the deadline of negotiations is set for the end of the year. However, Pyongyang did not elaborate on what the hostile policy is, leaving some room for negotiations. North Korea's definition of hostile policy is expansive, ranging from Seoul-Washington combined military exercises to the introduction of cutting-edge weapons as well as sanctions and human rights issues. The regime is apparently demanding more, although allies postponed a joint air drill. It also pressured the U.S. by highlighting that a new Kim-Trump summit would be possible only when the American leader makes a big decision.



[Soundbite] PROF. IM EUL-CHUL(KYUNGNAM UNIVERSITY) : "The hostile policy can include South Korea-U.S. military drills, denouncement of human right conditions in the North and sanctions on Pyongyang. The recent statement indicates the regime may make concession if Washington takes some sincere measures even at a lower level."



On Monday, the communist state again disclosed scenes from Kim Jong-un's inspections of the military. The regime's leader conducted an on-site inspection of a special unit's parachute infiltration exercise. He also ordered the enhancement of combat readiness and capability, a move interpreted as pressuring the U.S.

N. KOREA'S RESPONSE TO TRUMP'S MESSAGE

입력 2019.11.19 (14:52) 수정 2019.11.19 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea was quick to responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's message urging Pyongyang to reach a nuclear deal with Washington as soon as possible. It called on the U.S. to first withdraw its hostile policy toward North Korea, if it wants to continue talks and hold another summit with the regime.



[Pkg]



A North Korean foreign ministry adviser issued a statement in response to the message President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday. Kim Kye-gwan interpreted the American leader's message as a proposal to hold another summit with Pyongyang. Kim expressed great dissatisfaction with Washington. The North Korean official stressed that little progress has been made through three summits since last June. He criticized Washington for buying time by pretending there has been progress. Kim emphasized the regime is no longer interested in futile talks and will not present Trump with something to brag about. Most importantly, the adviser urged Washington to withdraw its hostile policy towards Pyongyang, if it genuinely wants to continue talks. North Korea's response came 17 hours after Trump tweeted the message, indicating the urgency of the communist state as the deadline of negotiations is set for the end of the year. However, Pyongyang did not elaborate on what the hostile policy is, leaving some room for negotiations. North Korea's definition of hostile policy is expansive, ranging from Seoul-Washington combined military exercises to the introduction of cutting-edge weapons as well as sanctions and human rights issues. The regime is apparently demanding more, although allies postponed a joint air drill. It also pressured the U.S. by highlighting that a new Kim-Trump summit would be possible only when the American leader makes a big decision.



[Soundbite] PROF. IM EUL-CHUL(KYUNGNAM UNIVERSITY) : "The hostile policy can include South Korea-U.S. military drills, denouncement of human right conditions in the North and sanctions on Pyongyang. The recent statement indicates the regime may make concession if Washington takes some sincere measures even at a lower level."



On Monday, the communist state again disclosed scenes from Kim Jong-un's inspections of the military. The regime's leader conducted an on-site inspection of a special unit's parachute infiltration exercise. He also ordered the enhancement of combat readiness and capability, a move interpreted as pressuring the U.S.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보