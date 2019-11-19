기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.11.19 (14:58) 수정 2019.11.19 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
RECORDS OF KOREA'S FIRST CONSTITUTION 다음기사 RECORDS OF KOREA'S FIRST CONSTITUTION
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in will appear on a 100-minute unscripted television show at 8 p.m. tonight to answer impromptu questions posed by 300 spectators.
A Korean civic group supporting Hong Kong protesters has decided to file a complaint with police regarding the vandalized Lennon Wall that was set up at Seoul National University on November 6 to show support for the citizens of Hong Kong.
The Fair Trade Commission has set up an investigative team to handle violations of the Fair Trade Act by online platform companies. The first company to be sanctioned by the team will likely be Naver, which dominates Korea's Internet and mobile markets.
The Ministry of Environment will introduce recyclable polyethylene boxes for delivery packages on a pilot basis for three months in cooperation with distribution companies such as CJ ENM and CJ O Shopping.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.11.19 (14:58)
    • 수정 2019.11.19 (16:46)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in will appear on a 100-minute unscripted television show at 8 p.m. tonight to answer impromptu questions posed by 300 spectators.
A Korean civic group supporting Hong Kong protesters has decided to file a complaint with police regarding the vandalized Lennon Wall that was set up at Seoul National University on November 6 to show support for the citizens of Hong Kong.
The Fair Trade Commission has set up an investigative team to handle violations of the Fair Trade Act by online platform companies. The first company to be sanctioned by the team will likely be Naver, which dominates Korea's Internet and mobile markets.
The Ministry of Environment will introduce recyclable polyethylene boxes for delivery packages on a pilot basis for three months in cooperation with distribution companies such as CJ ENM and CJ O Shopping.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.