[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in will appear on a 100-minute unscripted television show at 8 p.m. tonight to answer impromptu questions posed by 300 spectators.
A Korean civic group supporting Hong Kong protesters has decided to file a complaint with police regarding the vandalized Lennon Wall that was set up at Seoul National University on November 6 to show support for the citizens of Hong Kong.
The Fair Trade Commission has set up an investigative team to handle violations of the Fair Trade Act by online platform companies. The first company to be sanctioned by the team will likely be Naver, which dominates Korea's Internet and mobile markets.
The Ministry of Environment will introduce recyclable polyethylene boxes for delivery packages on a pilot basis for three months in cooperation with distribution companies such as CJ ENM and CJ O Shopping.
- NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.11.19 (14:58)
수정 2019.11.19 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
