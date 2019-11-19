RECORDS OF KOREA'S FIRST CONSTITUTION News Today 입력 2019.11.19 (14:59) 수정 2019.11.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's Constitution begins with the declaration "The Republic of Korea is a democratic republic." The origin of this article traces back to the Korean provisional government during the Japanese colonial era. Records of the government-in-exile, which dreamed of becoming a democratic republic 100 years ago, have been unveiled for the first time to mark the provisional government's centennial.



[Pkg]



This old paper with letters written in black ink is the draft manuscript for the very first constitution of the Korean provisional government during Japanese occupation. There are ten clauses in total and the very first line stipulates that Korea is a democratic republic. It's the first document ever to make this declaration. 25 years later, the principle of a democratic republic remains the same in a revised constitution. The documents were hand-written by independence activist Cho So-ang.



[Soundbite] CHO IN-RAE(GRANDSON OF CHO SO-ANG) : "The documents are a reminder of Article 1 of the Constitution and they also reflect the ideas and thinking of that era."



Among the 30 or so records on display, which laid the groundwork for the present day charter, there's also a document that contains the hand print of freedom fighter Kim Won-bong. The exhibition is designed so that visitors can create a history book of their own. 115 different newspaper clippings and records related to the provisional government can be found inside 75 drawers. Visitors can take them out and compile the sheets into a booklet to take home.



[Soundbite] SEO HAE-SEONG(EXHIBITION'S CHIEF DIRECTOR) : "Freedom and rights under a democracy and a republican government were not obtained for free. Visitors are asked to go through the drawers to look for records of our ancestors' achievements."



The exhibition exploring the beginning of Korea's political system continues through December 8th.

