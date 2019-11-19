UNDERWATER RELICS UNVEILED TO PUBLIC News Today 입력 2019.11.19 (15:01) 수정 2019.11.19 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The sea off Taean in Chungcheongnamdo Province is nicknamed the treasure trove, as numerous relics have been discovered in the area. Some of those underwater relics have now been unveiled to the public at the Taean Maritime Museum.



[Pkg]



This inkstone is in the shape of a toad that looks as if it can leap away any minute. The rough skin texture is well expressed using dots. A celadon vase with relief carvings of the lotus flower and stem. There's also a bamboo slip with writings on it. These articles were found in waters off Taean and have been designated as treasures.



[Soundbite] LEE YEON-JAE(CURATOR) : "We didn't know how the vase was used but the bamboo slip tells us it was a container for expensive ingredients like honey and sesame oil."



Back in 2007, a fisherman reported a piece of celadon he found. Since then, five shipwreck sites were discovered in the area near Taean islands. This led to over 30-thousand uncovered relics. Of this total, some 1,000 items have been unveiled at the Taean Maritime Museum, which is a ten minute drive from Mado Island. One lost ship has been restored to its actual size and utensils used by sailors at the time are also on display.



[Soundbite] OH YEON-JOO(CURATOR) : "We created a life-size replica of the Mado Shipwreck No.1 that could be floated on sea based on materials that remain to this day."



The maritime spirit and craftsmanship of the past are vividly displayed at the Taean Maritime Museum that serves as a hub for excavation, research, conservation and exhibition of underwater cultural assets.

UNDERWATER RELICS UNVEILED TO PUBLIC

입력 2019.11.19 (15:01) 수정 2019.11.19 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The sea off Taean in Chungcheongnamdo Province is nicknamed the treasure trove, as numerous relics have been discovered in the area. Some of those underwater relics have now been unveiled to the public at the Taean Maritime Museum.



[Pkg]



This inkstone is in the shape of a toad that looks as if it can leap away any minute. The rough skin texture is well expressed using dots. A celadon vase with relief carvings of the lotus flower and stem. There's also a bamboo slip with writings on it. These articles were found in waters off Taean and have been designated as treasures.



[Soundbite] LEE YEON-JAE(CURATOR) : "We didn't know how the vase was used but the bamboo slip tells us it was a container for expensive ingredients like honey and sesame oil."



Back in 2007, a fisherman reported a piece of celadon he found. Since then, five shipwreck sites were discovered in the area near Taean islands. This led to over 30-thousand uncovered relics. Of this total, some 1,000 items have been unveiled at the Taean Maritime Museum, which is a ten minute drive from Mado Island. One lost ship has been restored to its actual size and utensils used by sailors at the time are also on display.



[Soundbite] OH YEON-JOO(CURATOR) : "We created a life-size replica of the Mado Shipwreck No.1 that could be floated on sea based on materials that remain to this day."



The maritime spirit and craftsmanship of the past are vividly displayed at the Taean Maritime Museum that serves as a hub for excavation, research, conservation and exhibition of underwater cultural assets.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보