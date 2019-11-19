기사 본문 영역

CULTURAL INSIGHT
입력 2019.11.19
News Today
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea we talk about K-POP boy group NCT 127 appearing on U.S. talk shows, and singer Kang Daniel's activities. To the anticipation of many fans around the world, K-POP boy group NCT 127 has announced it will be appearing on one of the most famous talk shows in the U.S. This and more on today's cultural news.

[Pkg]

NCT 127 has joined the roster of Korean musicians debuting in the U.S. According to the group's agency, the K-pop band is scheduled to appear on NBC's "Today Show" on November 29th. The popular program airs every morning at 7 a.m. The November 29th edition will be a special live show held in front of the Rockefeller Center, one of New York's top landmarks. NCT 127 will perform "Superhuman," released back in May, and "Highway to Heaven." Singer Kang Daniel of group Wanna One is to release a new solo album and appear on a number of TV shows. His agency said the singer will release a digital single on November 25 and appear on variety shows and year-end song festivals of terrestrial TV stations. Kang Daniel's solo debut album recorded impressive sales in July, but the singer rarely appeared on TV due to a conflict with his former agency. Now that the issue is settled, Kang Daniel will be able to better promote his music by carrying out various solo activities.
