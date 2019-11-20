SUSPENDED S. KOREA-U.S. DEFENSE COST TALKS News Today 입력 2019.11.20 (15:03) 수정 2019.11.20 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea and the U.S. held their third round of defense cost sharing talks in Seoul Tuesday. But due to differences, the mood of the talks was not amicable. The meeting broke down after the U.S. first asked for the talks to be suspended.



[Pkg]



Day 2 of the third round of Seoul-Washington defense cost sharing talks began at 10 a.m. Tuesday local time. The session was scheduled to last until 5 p.m. but discussions hit a wall in less than 30 minutes since talks began. The US delegation walked out at around 11:30 a.m.



[Soundbite] JEONG EUN-BO(S. KOREA'S CHIEF NEGOTIATOR ON DEFENSE COST TALKS) : "The U.S. side first left the meeting and caused the breakdown."



The American delegates first held a press conference. It's an unusual move given that during negotiations, the content and procedures of talks are typically not disclosed. James DeHart blamed Korea for the breakdown, saying that the proposals put forward by Seoul were not responsive to Washington's request for fair and equitable burden sharing. The chief negotiator pointed out U.S. participation in the talks was cut short in order to give the South Korean side some time to reconsider their options.



[Soundbite] JAMES DEHART(U.S. CHIEF NEGOTIATOR)



Jeong Eun-bo also held a public briefing and countered that move. The chief negotiator highlighted there was considerable gap between the two sides in both the size of the total contribution and support categories as well as in what each side view as fair and mutually acceptable burden sharing.



[Soundbite] JEONG EUN-BO(S. KOREA'S CHIEF NEGOTIATOR) : "It's true there is a considerable gap between America's overall proposal and the principles held by Korea."



It's the first time defense cost talks broke down midway and for this to be publicized. Typically the timetable for the next round is unveiled after a meeting. But that wasn't the case this time.

