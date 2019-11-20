NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.11.20 (15:05) 수정 2019.11.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Sixteen sailors, including two Korean nationals, who were held captive early Monday morning by the rebel forces in waters off Yemen were all released this morning, 45 hours after they were taken while sailing from Saudi Arabia to Somalia.

The Korea Rail Workers' Union went on strike for an indefinite period of time for the first time in three years as the negotiation with the management for more manpower and pay increase broke down. The strike has prompted the Korea Railroad Corporation known as KORAIL and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to initiate an emergency transportation system.

The floor leaders of three negotiating political parties left for the United States today on a five-day visit to work out a defense cost sharing plan with key figures from U.S. Congress and government.

The Seoul government released the list of some 15,000 chronic delinquent taxpayers living in Seoul with more than 10 million won in unpaid local taxes. The combined amount of their delinquent taxes added up to 1.5 trillion won.



