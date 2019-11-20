DISCOVERING TOURIST ATTRACTIONS OF JEJUDO News Today 입력 2019.11.20 (15:12) 수정 2019.11.20 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



To those who have been to, or are planning on visiting Korea, I'm sure you've come across the largest Island in Korea, Jejudo Island. Jejudo Island is a prime tourist destination known for its picturesque scenery. Cafes, restaurants and bookstores created by renovating old buildings have emerged as the island's new tourist attractions recently. We take you there now.



[Pkg]



Korea's southernmost island of Jejudo is a must-see for all tourists in Korea. The scenic back alleys of the island and the alluring ocean views attract millions of tourists every year. Recently the island has been drawing visitors with its renovated structures. This shabby-looking building is a restaurant serving local delicacies and fresh seafood caught by female divers known as "haenyeo." What makes this place unique is that it also holds performances by these Jeju haenyeo. Up until 20 years ago this building used to be a fish market, but as sales of fisheries declined, the building ended up being abandoned for a long time. Now it's a restaurant where visitors can enjoy local cuisine and is also a workplace for female divers.



[Soundbite] KIM HA-WON(OWNER OF HAENYEO RESTAURANT) : "We decided to open this place because we wanted to contribute to boosting the regional economy."



After the concert, customers are served fresh seafood caught by the veteran haenyeo who have 45 years of experience. More old buildings on the island have been transformed into new spaces recently. One of them is this traditional-style house with a stone fence. It's a bookstore specializing in books on culinary art. Its cozy decor features more than 200 books. What's more, visitors can also try their hand at cooking. Unlike conventional cooking classes, where instructors show you how to cook, visitors at this bookstore can put together any dish they want by following recipes in the books. Thanks to easy recipes using locally produced ingredients, anyone here can transform into a chef.



[Soundbite] PARK CHAN-HONG(VISITOR) : "Cooking here was a very unique experience that inspired me to develop an interest in cooking."



With so many unique spaces and activities available on Jejudo Island, your trip to Korea's prime tourist destination will surely be unforgettable.

DISCOVERING TOURIST ATTRACTIONS OF JEJUDO

입력 2019.11.20 (15:12) 수정 2019.11.20 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



To those who have been to, or are planning on visiting Korea, I'm sure you've come across the largest Island in Korea, Jejudo Island. Jejudo Island is a prime tourist destination known for its picturesque scenery. Cafes, restaurants and bookstores created by renovating old buildings have emerged as the island's new tourist attractions recently. We take you there now.



[Pkg]



Korea's southernmost island of Jejudo is a must-see for all tourists in Korea. The scenic back alleys of the island and the alluring ocean views attract millions of tourists every year. Recently the island has been drawing visitors with its renovated structures. This shabby-looking building is a restaurant serving local delicacies and fresh seafood caught by female divers known as "haenyeo." What makes this place unique is that it also holds performances by these Jeju haenyeo. Up until 20 years ago this building used to be a fish market, but as sales of fisheries declined, the building ended up being abandoned for a long time. Now it's a restaurant where visitors can enjoy local cuisine and is also a workplace for female divers.



[Soundbite] KIM HA-WON(OWNER OF HAENYEO RESTAURANT) : "We decided to open this place because we wanted to contribute to boosting the regional economy."



After the concert, customers are served fresh seafood caught by the veteran haenyeo who have 45 years of experience. More old buildings on the island have been transformed into new spaces recently. One of them is this traditional-style house with a stone fence. It's a bookstore specializing in books on culinary art. Its cozy decor features more than 200 books. What's more, visitors can also try their hand at cooking. Unlike conventional cooking classes, where instructors show you how to cook, visitors at this bookstore can put together any dish they want by following recipes in the books. Thanks to easy recipes using locally produced ingredients, anyone here can transform into a chef.



[Soundbite] PARK CHAN-HONG(VISITOR) : "Cooking here was a very unique experience that inspired me to develop an interest in cooking."



With so many unique spaces and activities available on Jejudo Island, your trip to Korea's prime tourist destination will surely be unforgettable.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보