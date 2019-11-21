S. KOREA PLANS TO RESUME MT. KUMGANG TOURS News Today 입력 2019.11.21 (15:02) 수정 2019.11.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul announced a plan to resume the Mount Kumgang tourism project. He looks to turn this stalemate into an opportunity to build an inter-Korean tourism zone along the East Coast. It has been believed that inter-Korean relations cannot be improved without progress in North Korea's denuclearization, but now South Korea looks to push forward denuclearization talks with improved ties between the two Koreas. Apparently, Seoul is poised to make a big change in its policy toward Pyongyang.



[Pkg]



At the latest, Global Korea Forum talks, held at the U.S. Institute of Peace, South Korea's Unification Minister emphasized the need to revive the Mount Kumgang tours. With former and current State Department officials in the audience, Kim Yeon-chul highlighted the project as a symbol of improved cross-border ties and that South Korea will actively push for the tour's revival.



[Soundbite] KIM YEON-CHUL(MINISTER OF UNIFICATION) : "Mount Kumgang was the symbol of inter-Korean exchange and cooperation as well as a channel of cross-border communication. We will actively push for the resumption and promotion of the Mount Kumgang tourism program by discussing it with Pyongyang while taking into account the changed conditions and environment."



The minister also clarified Seoul's intention to push for a joint tourism project along the East Coast.



[Soundbite] KIM YEON-CHUL(MINISTER OF UNIFICATION) : "We will expand the scope of cooperation to build a joint tourism zone along the East Coast and promote inter-Korean human exchanges as agreed in the Pyongyang Joint Declaration."



His remarks comes in the wake of North Korea's demand to dismantle the South Korean-built facilities in Mount Kumgang in accordance with its leader's order. Seoul countered Pyongyang's demand with its intention to not only resume the suspended Mount Kumgang project but also develop another tourism zone. Kim added Pyongyang-Washington ties cannot move forward with inter-Korean relations in a bind. South Korea's focus was to seek denuclearization and simultaneous progress in cross-border ties. But Kim's remarks indicate Seoul intends to support the denuclearization process and help improve Pyongyang-Washington ties by first improving inter-Korean relations. The minister also stressed the importance of the Seoul-Washington alliance, and said the alliance has repeatedly undergone changes and developments. South Korea's proposal to the U.S. seems clear. Quickly resume the Mount Kumgang project and improve inter-Korean ties, and use the momentum of these developments to drive the denuclearization process forward.

