INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT FOR COMFORT WOMEN News Today 입력 2019.11.21 (15:07)

[Anchor Lead]



Special guests came to the Wednesday demonstration demanding Japan's apology and compensation for wartime sex slavery. They were former comfort women from the Philippines and They vowed to fight together with the South Korean sex slavery victims. Until they get proper apology from Japan.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Apologize! Compensate!"



Yesterday, the 1,414th Wednesday demonstration was held to demand Japan apologize to the victims of wartime sex slavery. Standing out amongst the crowd were two elderly ladies who seemed unfamiliar with Korea's cold weather, bundled up in thick coats. They are Filipino victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery. Back in August, they bravely disclosed in their homeland, that they were taken by the Japanese military in their early teens. This is the first time they took part in the Wednesday demonstration in Korea. Together with other protesters, they urged the Japanese government to apologize.



[Soundbite] (FILIPINO VICTIM OF WARTIME SEX SLAVERY) : "I still don't know whether the Japanese government has apologized to the Philippines."



A Filipino civic group dedicated to wartime sex slavery victims asked its South Korean counterparts to work together to show the world these wartime atrocities.



[Soundbite] ADVOCATE FOR FILIPINO COMFORT WOMEN



Lee Yong-soo willingly traveled a great distance to meet with the two victims from a foreign country. Lee called for Japan's cooperation in registering documents related to the Japanese military's sexual slavery as UNESCO Memory of the World.



[Soundbite] LEE YONG-SOO(VICTIM OF JAPANESE MILITARY'S SEX SLAVERY) : "We must register the documents with UNESCO, but Japan is disrupting the effort."



The aging survivors from Korea and the Philippines endured the sub-zero temperature to participate in the demonstration. They vowed to keep on fighting together until they receive a sincere apology from the Japanese government.

