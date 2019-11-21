기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.11.21 (15:09) 수정 2019.11.21 (16:45) News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

James DeHart, the top U.S. negotiator to defense cost-sharing talks with South Korea, headed backto the States on Thursday. Leaving the airport, he said that the two countries' alliance remains solid, despite the collapse of the latest negotiations.
South Korea's delegation remains optimistic about the prospect of future bilateral talks with Japan over Tokyo's export curbs, despite the failure of the latest session held at the World Trade Organization this week.
Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has emphasized the need to reduce the number of those serving alternative options to the mandatory military duty, explaining that the pool of active-duty soldiers is predicted to decrease starting in 2022 due to the nation's low birthrate.
The Seoul city government will unveil a restored signboard for Hyehwamun Gate at 2 p.m. Friday. Originally produced in 1744, the signboard has undergone months-long restoration since March this year.
