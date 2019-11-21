기사 본문 영역

YOUTUBE EDUCATION TREND AMONG SENIORS
2019.11.21 News Today
YOUTUBE EDUCATION TREND AMONG SENIORS
[Anchor Lead]

A growing number of seniors are using YouTube in recent days, mostly to learn something new and to take in new information. We met with some of the seniors who are looking to make a fresh start in life with the help of cyberspace. Let's take a look.

[Pkg]

Kim Hoe-kyung, who is soon to turn 70, says her life changed completely since she began taking classes on YouTube. Before, she only used her smartphone to receive phone calls. But now she uses it to take videos and photos. She also makes sure to take notes of what she learns so that she can remember it for a long time. Kim's goal for now is to create a YouTube channel introducing culinary recipes and farming techniques.

[Soundbite] KIM HOE-KYUNG(CHEONGJU RESIDENT) : "I realized that I could even start my own business by learning this and making the best use of my knowledge. Nothing is impossible. At least I can give it a try."

Kim Dong-il is also a passionate user of YouTube. Taking pictures and storing them in his digital photo album is the most exciting part of his day.

[Soundbite] KIM DONG-IL(CHEONGJU RESIDENT) : "I want to take photos of my grandchildren and present them to my granddaughter when she gets married. It would be the best present from her grandfather."

YouTube classes organized for the senior population by the government of Cheongju City were booked up in just one hour, and the attendance rate surpassed 90 percent.

[Soundbite] BAEK YEON-SEON(CHEONGJU CITY GOVERNMENT) : "Our senior students are very enthusiastic. They arrive one hour in advance to review what they have learned. They ask their instructors for help when they need it. We are thinking of conducting these classes next year as well."

YouTube is inspiring more and more seniors to make a new start in life and even start their own business.
