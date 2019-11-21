HEATING SYSTEM IN TRADITIONAL PAVILION News Today 입력 2019.11.21 (15:12) 수정 2019.11.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



There is a two-story pavilion named Hyangwonjeong in the rear garden of Gyeongbokgung Palace. An unusual hexagon-shaped structure was found, but was even more surprising is that it even had a rare feature, a special kind of ondol heating system. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



In the rear garden of Gyeongbokgung Palace, one can find arguably the most beautiful pond in Korea. At the heart of it stands a two-story pavilion named Hyangwonjeong. This unusual hexagon-shaped structure is estimated to have been built in the late 1860s during the reign of King Gojong. The pavilion was leaning to one side, so it was being disassembled and restored. But during the process, the staff discovered there's an ondol heating system under it. Unlike the conventional ondol structure, this one circulates heat along the outer edge of the floor. It's an unusual layout seen for the first time in a pavilion.



[Soundbite] NAM HO-HYEON(RESIDENT SCHOLAR, NAT'L RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE) : "There weren't sufficient records that show how Hyangwonjeong was built. But we were able to learn more during the disassembly."



A few monochrome photos since the 1890s were the only records of Hyangwonjeong that survived to this day. There is also a document proving King Gojong and his queen watched a skating competition held at this pond. So it can be assumed that the ondol heating system in Hyangwonjeong was installed so that the royals can enjoy the surrounding scenery even in winter.



[Soundbite] BAE BYOUNG-SUN(DIR., GANGHWA NAT'L RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CULTURAL HERITAGE) : "It's possible the heat circulated along the edge is transferred to the center to keep the pavilion warm."



Hyangwonjeong Pavilion, modified during the Japanese colonial period, will be unveiled to the public next July, after being restored to its original form.

