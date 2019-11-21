CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.11.21 (15:14) 수정 2019.11.21 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about one of the most anticipated domestic film "Mount Bakedu"'s release, and K-POP boy group EXO soon to make a comeback. Three of the most well known figures in the domestic film industry, Lee Byung-hyun, Ha Jung-woo, and Ma dong seok have gathered for the film "Mount Bakedu" which will soon be released. This and more on today's TADA Korea.



[Pkg]



"Mount Baekdu" is a highly anticipated blockbuster with a 26 billion won budget that features a star-studded cast. It garnered a lot of attention from the early stages of production. A hotly anticipated press conference was held on Tuesday. All the main actors were there, except for Ma Dong-seok, who's currently in Hollywood. "Mount Baekdu" is an action adventure film about a volcanic eruption of Baekdusan Mountain and the people affected by it. The cast described the film as a disaster movie guaranteed to keep the audience engaged throughout its runtime. Filmbuffs are excited to find out the onscreen chemistry between top actors Lee Byung-hun and Ha Jung-woo, who are co staring for the first time. Fans of Bae Su-ji, better known as Suzy from K-pop group Miss A, are looking forward to her first big screen project in four years. EXO's return is imminent. The K-pop group will release its sixth regular album "Obsession" on November 27th and is currently unveiling teaser images and videos. "Obsession" is EXO's first work in 11 months since its repackaged album released last year. It features ten songs, including a hip hop dance piece as its title track. The team will perform with only six members for the time as Xiumin and D.O. began their mandatory military service this summer. Fans are waiting to check out the new album by the new look EXO with 6 members.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.11.21 (15:14) 수정 2019.11.21 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about one of the most anticipated domestic film "Mount Bakedu"'s release, and K-POP boy group EXO soon to make a comeback. Three of the most well known figures in the domestic film industry, Lee Byung-hyun, Ha Jung-woo, and Ma dong seok have gathered for the film "Mount Bakedu" which will soon be released. This and more on today's TADA Korea.



[Pkg]



"Mount Baekdu" is a highly anticipated blockbuster with a 26 billion won budget that features a star-studded cast. It garnered a lot of attention from the early stages of production. A hotly anticipated press conference was held on Tuesday. All the main actors were there, except for Ma Dong-seok, who's currently in Hollywood. "Mount Baekdu" is an action adventure film about a volcanic eruption of Baekdusan Mountain and the people affected by it. The cast described the film as a disaster movie guaranteed to keep the audience engaged throughout its runtime. Filmbuffs are excited to find out the onscreen chemistry between top actors Lee Byung-hun and Ha Jung-woo, who are co staring for the first time. Fans of Bae Su-ji, better known as Suzy from K-pop group Miss A, are looking forward to her first big screen project in four years. EXO's return is imminent. The K-pop group will release its sixth regular album "Obsession" on November 27th and is currently unveiling teaser images and videos. "Obsession" is EXO's first work in 11 months since its repackaged album released last year. It features ten songs, including a hip hop dance piece as its title track. The team will perform with only six members for the time as Xiumin and D.O. began their mandatory military service this summer. Fans are waiting to check out the new album by the new look EXO with 6 members.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보