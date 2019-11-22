기사 본문 영역

SECURITY PREPARATIONS FOR ASEAN SUMMIT
입력 2019.11.22 (15:20)
SECURITY PREPARATIONS FOR ASEAN SUMMIT
[Anchor Lead]

The city of Busan is busy these days preparing for the Korea-ASEAN Commemorative Summit. Security is the top priority, as the event will be attended by leaders of ten ASEAN nations. Starting on November 23, two days prior to the summit, more than ten thousand police troops will be deployed to ensure security.

[Pkg]

Terrorists fire gunshots and seize a building, but they are soon apprehended by a special police squad. When terrorists attack a vehicle carrying a head of state, the special agents stage a gunfight to approach them. They set off grenades under the vehicle, and detain the terrorists in a matter of seconds. This anti-terror drill was carried out prior to the Korea-ASEAN summit. Police are managing the situation around the clock from a situation room using real-time images transmitted from helicopters. Starting on Saturday, some 14,000 police troops from across the nation will be deployed at the summit venue and near hotels where the heads of state will be staying.

[Soundbite] CHO JUNG-RAE(BUSAN METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY) : "We will deploy all available police troops and equipment from across the nation to ensure impeccable security for the participating heads of state and prepare for terrorism."

Firefighting authorities have also completed fire safety checks at the summit venue.

[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-PYO(BUSAN METROPOLITAN CITY FIRE & DISASTER HEADQUARTERS) : "Unlike during the 2014 summit, this year we are deploying a lot of special firefighting equipment instead of deploying many firefighters."

The summit organizers are also preparing to fend off potential drone terrorism. Areas within a nine-kilometer radius from the summit venue and hotels have been temporarily designated as no-fly zones, and a taskforce was set up to control drones by using radio jamming devices. To reduce inconvenience for the public during the summit, road closures in the city of Busan will be minimized.
