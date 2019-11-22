CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.11.22 (15:29) 수정 2019.11.22 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about BTS achieving another feat in the States, and SM entertainment releasing a new song dedicated to children. It has been found that BTS has been chosen as the Group of the Year in Variety magazine's annual list of Hitmakers. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



BTS has achieved yet another feat in the United States. The K-pop sensation was crowned as the Group of the Year in Variety magazine's annual list of Hitmakers. The Hitmakers list honors artists who produce the most popular songs of the year or contribute to the music industry. BTS is the first K-pop artist or group to be selected as a hitmaker of the year. Given its unrivaled status as a global superstar, BTS was a promising candidate for a Grammy Award this year. However, the list of nominees announced on Tuesday did not include the Bangtan boys. Artists managed by SM Entertainment have released a song dedicated to children around the world. Titled "This is Your Day," the song and its music video were unveiled online on Wednesday afternoon. It is one of the projects carried out by SM Entertainment and UNICEF to commemorate World Children's Day and the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. All proceeds from the song will be used to provide music education to children and youth in Vietnam. SM Entertainment's artists BoA and Choi Si-won were among those who donated their skills for the good cause.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.11.22 (15:29) 수정 2019.11.22 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about BTS achieving another feat in the States, and SM entertainment releasing a new song dedicated to children. It has been found that BTS has been chosen as the Group of the Year in Variety magazine's annual list of Hitmakers. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



BTS has achieved yet another feat in the United States. The K-pop sensation was crowned as the Group of the Year in Variety magazine's annual list of Hitmakers. The Hitmakers list honors artists who produce the most popular songs of the year or contribute to the music industry. BTS is the first K-pop artist or group to be selected as a hitmaker of the year. Given its unrivaled status as a global superstar, BTS was a promising candidate for a Grammy Award this year. However, the list of nominees announced on Tuesday did not include the Bangtan boys. Artists managed by SM Entertainment have released a song dedicated to children around the world. Titled "This is Your Day," the song and its music video were unveiled online on Wednesday afternoon. It is one of the projects carried out by SM Entertainment and UNICEF to commemorate World Children's Day and the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. All proceeds from the song will be used to provide music education to children and youth in Vietnam. SM Entertainment's artists BoA and Choi Si-won were among those who donated their skills for the good cause.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보