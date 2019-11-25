기사 본문 영역

CONTROVERSY FUELING OVER ROK-JP GSOMIA
입력 2019.11.25 (15:01) 수정 2019.11.25 (16:46) News Today
CONTROVERSY FUELING OVER ROK-JP GSOMIA
[Anchor Lead]

The Korean government has decided to conditionally continue its intelligence pact with Japan. But this has caused another controversy, as Japan claimed the extension as its victory. The Korean presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae demonstrated its deep regret and disappointment at the remarks made by some high-ranking Japanese government officials.

[Pkg]

Korea succumbed to America's pressure. It was Japan's perfect game. These were some of the headlines across Japanese media that cited high-ranking Tokyo officials. Korea's national security advisor Chung Eui-yong said that he was very disappointed at the Japanese media reports, but even more so over the remarks made by the officials. He said their claims were completely false and unreasonable, calling the reports a distortion made to justify their logic. Chung also denounced an article that cited Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as saying Tokyo made no concession. Chung said he would be extremely disappointed if the report is true and would want to ask if it's something a Japanese leader with a conscience would say. Cheong Wa Dae said it was Japan that failed to stick to principles, adding Korean diplomacy came out on top. Seoul said Tokyo failed to keep its principle of not holding any dialogue without reversing the Korean ruling on Japan's wartime forced labor and of separating the GSOMIA issue and export control. Korea also refuted Japanese reports suggesting Seoul caved into pressure from the U.S. as Washington threatened to withdraw its troops from the Korean Peninsula. It was made clear that this issue has never been officially discussed between Seoul and Washington. Korea criticized a series of actions from Japan as a breach of faith. Chung stated that the extension of GSOMIA and the suspension of a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization were all conditional and warned that future negotiations hinge on Japan's attitude. Political analysts believe that such direct criticism of Japan from the presidential office shows President Moon Jae-in's true sentiment, especially since the stern reactions came on the eve of Korea's much-anticipated summits with Southeast Asian nations. President Moon appears to have demonstrated that he will respond decisively to Japan's unacceptable behavior.
